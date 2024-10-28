FC 25 Ban Wave Hitting PC Players

Most FC 25 players are found on PlayStation or Xbox, but there is a core of PC players too. Unfortunately, the PC community is rife with cheaters. Despite EA's anti-cheat system, players are still finding ways to nerf opposition and hack the game to such an extent that online console players regularly switch off cross-play to avoid them.

Well, after a month of FC 25 EA appears to finally be putting out a ban wave on PC to remove a big chunk of cheaters from the game.

Messages informing players of bans due to "using software or exploits to cheat at the game is against the rules". The message went on to read that accounts will not have online access to any past, current, or future EA Sports FC or EA Sports FIFA titles.

Developers do ban waves to prevent cheaters from completely knowing why they are being caught, and thus prevent an arms race between cheaters and the developers. However, it has caused a lot of frustration among honest players who lose key Weekend League matches to the cheaters.

"Good on them" said on Redditor. "I turn off crossplay before every WL so I don't have to deal with their bulls**t".

"Thats good of course," Said another. "but it would be just as important to make sure they stay away, and I think here lies the problem. Also, they really have to fix the market on PC. Most of the top cards are extinct because of those hackers."

PC has always been a small slice of sports gaming compared to consoles, but it is still crucial to the overall health of the community that the problem is solved.

Console players can avoid any risk of cheats by turning off crossplay, but it ends up isolating the honest PC players with those who are constantly cheating.