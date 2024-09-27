FC 25 Asian Wonderkids: Best Teenagers For Career Mode

Europe and South America dominate football but as a global sport, there are plenty of talents around the world such as these FC 25 Asian wonderkids.

With the rise of the Saudi Pro League and Asian stars such as Heung Min Son, there is a bigger spotlight on the footballing skills of Asia. We've scouted out the best U21 Asian stars as these young players could make the difference in your FC 25 career mode save.

Yang Min Hyeok

68 OVR - 83 POT

LW/RW

18 Years Old

Gangwon FC

Yang Min Hyeok is a dual-sided winger who has a bright future ahead. A pacy winger with good dribbling and positional awareness, he's got 3-star skills and a 3-star weak foot along with Technical and First Touch PlayStyles already.

His high potential and fairly low asking price makes him a good option for a lower league climber save.

Bae Jun Ho

71 OVR - 82 POT

LM

20 Years Old

Stoke City

You might not expect to find an Asian wonderkid in Stoke, but Bae Jun Ho made the move to the Potters in August 2023 and settled in well with two goals and five assists in the Championship.

As creative, playmaking winger Bae Jun Ho's play is more focused on vision and passing than speed. He has a 4 star weak foot to be super-comfortable on the ball and the Technical PlayStyle.

Kodai Sano

68 OVR - 82 POT

LM

21 Years Old

NEC Nijmegen

Kodai Sano is most definitely a project, but he's got good potential and the agility, ball control, and acceleration to make an impact in lower leagues.

He lacks any standout attributes but has good stamina to keep going all game. With no PlayStyle he might struggle to make an impact right away, but his high potential marks him as one to bring in and develop.

Abdukodir Khusanov

72 OVR - 81 POT

CB

20 Years Old

Lens

Uzbekistan is not known as a hotbed of football talent, but Abdukodir Khusanov is a rising star. The Lens centre back already has good physical attributes with 81 strength and 78 jumping. Just don't expect him to be a ball player any time soon.

Kim Joon Hong

68 OVR - 81 POT

GK

21 Years Old

Jeonbuk Hyundai

If you're after a young goalkeeper to develop look no further than Kim Joon Hong. At 6'3" he has the reach required and already has 72 GK reflexes along with 1v1 Close Down and Far Reach PlayStyles to add improved shot-stopping abilities.

More FC 25 Asian Wonderkids