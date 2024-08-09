FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Premium Malcom SBC, Costs & Solution

More FUTTIES content has arrived at Ultimate Team, this time it was the FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Malcom SBC, which celebrates the Brazilian player's goal in the 2020 Olympic final.

This card possesses some fantastic attributes, and PlayStyles, making it a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, even if it's as a super sub.

FUTTIES Premium Malcom SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card has some great attributes such as 97 pace, 96 dribbling, 92 shooting, 91 passing, five-star skill moves, and a four-star week foot. This FUTTIES Premium Malcom SBC card also possesses good PlayStyles, like Incisive Pass+, Technical+, Rapid+, and Trickster+.

All of this makes it a very useful card, especially coming off the bench, just like he did when he scored Brazil's winning goal in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics final.

Players only need to submit one squad to get their hands on this card.

Malcom

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Malcom

Reward:

FUTTIES Premium Malcom

After submitting this squad, players will earn this amazing FUTTIES Premium Malcom SBC and can add it to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 24k coins.

