FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC continues to release new FUTTIES content, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC having arrived at Ultimate Team, with the promo introducing yet another fantastic card.

This card possesses some astonishing attributes, PlayStyles, and will be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially for the ones that are looking for a great German offensive midfielder.

FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán card has some fantastic attributes, such as 96 dribbling, 95 passing, 93 pace, 93 shooting, and 96 physical.

The card also has great PlayStyles, such as Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Technical+, and Trivela+. All of this combined makes it a fantastic card, that can help many players upgrade their midfield.

To earn this card, players need to submit two squads.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted these two squads, you will be able to add this fantastic FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 45.8k coins.

What do you think of the FUTTIES Premium Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC card, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!

