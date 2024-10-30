EA Smashes Revenue Records in Q2

Player satisfaction with EA games seems to be hitting its lowest point. EA FC 25 has been slated after just a month while the Madden franchise continues its downward spiral. Even the return of the College Football franchise wasn't universally praised.

However, Electronic Arts continues to rake in the cash as it recently announced record net bookings in Q2.

A chunk of the growth in revenue came from College Football 25, which EA claims was the "best-selling HD title in North America" in September.

EA's live service revenue totaled $1.3 billion, a small uptick, while full game revenue grew by nearly $100 million year-over-year to a whopping $716 million.

"EA delivered another strong quarter with record Q2 net bookings, driven by our incredible teams, broad portfolio, and technology leadership,' said EA CEO, Andrew Wilson.

All of this is in spite of continued vocal dissatisfaction with the games EA produces. Dedicated subreddits are full of anger at delays, bugs, and lack of changes to the EA Sports library. The user ratings are middling. And yet with EA's continued growth in revenue, it seems those disappointed fans are in a minority.

With a lack of viable options in both sports games and some IP like Star Wars, fans are boxed into a corner and seemingly unwilling to break up with their favorite games even as they decline or become overly repetitive and exploitative.