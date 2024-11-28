EA FC 25 - How To Complete Casemiro Flashback SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has just introduced the EA FC 25 Casemiro Flashback SBC, which allows you to earn a fantastic card from the legendary Brazilian defensive midfielder.

This card has some incredible attributes, amazing PlayStyles, especially defensive ones, and great roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and a must-have card for Brazilian or Manchester United fans.

So let's find the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Casemiro Flashback SBC.

EA FC 25 Casemiro Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

The Casemiro Flashback card has spectacular attributes, with 80 pace, 79 shooting, 83 passing, 78 dribbling, 88 defending, and 89 physical.

These attributes make it one of the best defensive midfielders in EA FC 25 and earn it a place among the most meta cards in the game.

The Casemiro Flashback card PlayStyles are equally impressive, with the card having the Long Ball Pass+, Block, Intercept, Bruiser, Slide Tackle, and Press Proven PlayStyles.

These are the perfect PlayStyles for a defensive midfielder and complete the card attributes perfectly. They make the card an even bigger force defensively.

As for roles, the Casemiro Flashback card has the Holding++, Centre-Half+, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and Box-To-Box+ roles. It's hard to ask for better roles in a midfield card, especially for a defensive midfielder.

You need to submit five squads to get your hands on this splendid card and secure five great packs.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: Brazil

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

After submitting these five squads you can claim the fantastic EA FC 25 Casemiro Flashback SBC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this tremendous card to your squad, will cost you around 168k coins. This is a great price for such an amazing card.

What do you think of the Casemiro Flashback SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!