Cricket 24 Controls Guide: Batting, bowling, & fielding controls

If you want to win ultimate glory at the crease you will need to master the Cricket 24 controls. From blasting sixes to mastering swing bowling and making incredible plays in the field, all your dreams will crash and burn if you don't have a good grip of the controls.
This guide will walk you through the basics of the wonderful Cricket 24, Big Ant Studios' marvellously simple-to-play but tricky-to-master game.
Cricket 24 controls guide
Cricket is a relatively straightforward sport to play, but in Cricket 24 a mixture of timing and option controls make it tricky to master.
The first thing you need to decide is if you want to use the Arcade, Standard, or Pro controls.
Arcade controls are simpler, while Standard controls are the default ones from Cricket 19. However, Pro controls offer you much more control in all aspects of the game. If you want to really feel like you are playing every stroke and commanding every over then you need to use Pro controls.
Batting controls
There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24. Before the bowler starts their running, actually hitting the ball, and then running between the wickets.
Let's start with the pre-delivery controls first. This is where you can look at the field arrangement, pick your crease positioning, and get an idea of what you want to do.
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Crease positioning
RS
RS
Field view
L2
LT
Quick tactics
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
As the bowler starts their run up and delivers it is time for you to pick your shot. There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24: Your footwork, your shot selection, and your timing.
You want to start with deciding if you will play an aggressive, unorthodox, precision, or defensive shot. Then move your feet and finally time your stroke. Being perfect in all of these doesn't guarantee a six, as you can still hit it straight to a fielder or nick an edge, but it will help you rack up the runs.
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Aggressive shots
L2
LT
Unorthodox shots
L1
LB
Defensive shots
R2
RT
Precision shots
R1
RB
Chip shots
L2 + R1
LT + RB
Foot placement
LS
LS
Leave ball
L3
L3
Shot type / direction
RS
RS
Advance up the crease
R3
R3
Refuse run
O
B
When it comes to running after the shot has been played, you will need to decide if you can get a run or not. The running controls are pretty straightforward, but just be aware that some batters will be faster between the wickets than others!
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Run/Queue run
Square
X
Cancel run
O
B
Dive
Triangle
Y (hold)
Sprint
R2
RT
Bowling
The bowling controls are complicated thanks to how many different types of delivery and locations there are. You can dial up full out-swingers, short in-swingers, or slower off-spin. There's a lot going on and it will take some practice to get the timing and rhythm of bowling right.
There are two different types of bowling controls, one for pace and one for spin. Let's start with the pace controls.
Pre-delivery
Before the delivery you can set your field, align your run-up and even rub the ball. Of course, you also need to select the length of your delivery and the type of ball you are going to bowl.
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Field view
L2
LT
Field editor
Touch Pad
Options
Quick tactics
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Crease approach left
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Rub ball
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Crease approach right
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Full length
Triangle
Y
Short length
O
B
Good length
X
A
Yorker length
Square
X
Pace during delivery
With the Pro controls you will need to time your jump and release. This is tricky to get right but once you get it down will give you incredible control over your delivery.
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Slower delivery
L2
LT
Faster delivery
R2
RT
Release motion
RS down
RS down
Start release
RS up
RS up
Release angle
RS up & left/right
RS up & left/right
Spin during delivery
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Effort ball
R2
RT
Delivery quality
LS
LS
Release timing/line
RS
RS
Fielding
Fielding is often a forgotten part of the game, but placement of fielders to cut off runs is crucial, as is catching and of course taking aim at the stumps when you get the ball!
Command
PlayStation
Xbox
Movement
LS
LS
Sprint
R2
RT
Slide/dive
L2
LT
Aim at striker end
L1
LB
Aim at non-striker end
R1
RB
Tap back
Triangle
Y
Throw at stumps
O
B
Throw to end
X
A
Relay throw
Square
X
Appeal
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up