EA Sports has officially rolled out its latest title update for College Football 26, which went live on September 11, 2025. As the real college football season enters its third weekend, the game is also facing several meaningful tweaks that reflect the community feedback.

Players who connect online and download the update will find several changes, from new defensive formations to improved mechanics, all designed to make the gameplay smoother and more authentic. Continue with our guide as we explore what's new in the update and why the changes were implemented.

College Football 26 September 11 Title Update

Patch Notes

Below, you can find all the changes the latest College Football 26 update introduced. From significant gameplay changes to plenty of Dynasty fixes.

Gameplay

Pass Blocking & Pass Rush

Added option to set Base Protection by default.

DEV NOTE: For players who don’t want built-in pass protections on passing plays, we have included a new Coaching Adjustment to allow players to elect Base Protection as the default protection for all dropback passing plays. When toggling this option, players will still have the ability to change their protection before the play via the Pass Protection adjustments menu.

Corrected Blocking Protection UI from popping up in unintended scenarios.

Fixed an issue causing unintentional offensive line slide when using the Untarget Defender mechanic.

Fixed an issue allowing defenders to be slanted into the same gap in 4-man defensive fronts.

Tuning to improve unnecessary target swapping/switching in empty pass protection.

Updated slide protection visuals to reflect target changes during auto-motion plays.

Tuning defensive tackle bull-rush behavior near the goal line to better react to scrambling QB’s.

Tuning to reduce Illegal Man Downfield penalties caused by block steering and play-action bootleg plays.

Tuning to reduce the pass set depth of the offensive tackle against Nickel Single Mug Right Exit 2-man stunts.

Coverage

Updated hook defender depth with underneath coverage adjustment to play at 5 yards.

Updated hook defender depth with over-the-top coverage adjustment to play at 12-18 yards.

Updated vertical hook zone so that it won’t match when using coaching adjustments or custom zone stems.

Updated 3 Rec Hook match logic to better defend a swing route from the opposite side of the formation and behind the line of scrimmage.

Updated press animation logic to ensure defenders match user-called press at the Line of Scrimmage.

Updated Cover 9 logic to improve coverage by the 3 rec hook defender guarding the running back crossing the field.

Catching

Fixed an issue allowing receivers to hang on to too many passes instead of getting the ball knocked out in traffic.

Tuning to reduce chances of contest mid-air hit from behind animation.

Improved some situations where collisions with the WR at the snap would disrupt the time of the route.

Playbook Content

Added new Odd Ghost defensive formation (found in 3-3-5 & 3-2-6 playbooks).

Corrected poor WR spacing and awkward motion animations across multiple formations.

Fixed missing play action animations in specific plays.

Resolved issues with Jet Reverse Pass being unthrowable when flipped.

Removed duplicate plays and corrected button mappings.

Addressed illegal formations caused by TE motion in various sets.

Tuned Flexbone option play speed for consistency across handedness.

Corrected RPO Peek Glance behavior to match intended logic.

Fixed auto-motion receiver collisions with QB.

Run Game

Enabled QB juke moves for HB/WR in wildcat formations.

Fixed an issue where QB speed burst was not working as intended.

Tuned power shed frequency and improved edge leverage behavior on outside runs.

Fixed an rare issue where the center's initial movement was incorrect at the snap.

Fixed an issue where sometimes an inside zone handoff was using the outside zone handoff animation.

Alignment & Formation Logic

Resolved defensive front flipping and zone art crossing during hurry-up scenarios.

Fixed an issue causing an OLB to stack behind the MLB when reacting to tight end motion.

Fixed alignment of play art in Nickel Over Cover 3 Sky.

Tuned DT alignment logic to prevent stacking in specific play combos.

Updated AI defense logic to properly align over outside WRs in goal line sets.

Fixed duplicate jersey numbers for offensive linemen on the field.

Hot Routes & Audibles

Updated logic so the offense cannot instantly flip the play or audible when walking to the line from the huddle.

Tuning to better balance hot-route timing between elite and lower-rated QBs.

DEV NOTE: Updated the delay for consistency between all QBs regardless of the animation they triggered. Some animations would take a longer time to finish and it would inhibit a user’s ability to quickly make adjustments. Now all QBs have the same time delay in between adjustments.

Tuning to hot-route time delay time to make the timing in under-center formations more consistent with Gun and Pistol.

Fixed an issue allowing the offense to rapidly hot route after pass-blocking the running back.

Resized UI indicator for audibles to appropriate scale.

Run Defense

Tuned assignment flow consistency between RPO Alert Keys and Peek Logic.

Added logic for Edges to “play the QB” on Boot Naked runs when in a contain assignment.

Passing

Resolved Freeform Passing Reticle snapping back to initial location.

Signature Animations & Celebrations

Addressed secure catch animations being interrupted by touchdown post-play.

Corrected getup animations for user-controlled players post-throw.

Tuned hand alignment in celebration animations.

Fixed QB hitching during post-play animations.

AI Logic & Coaching Adjustments

Tuned AI defensive playcalling to avoid prevent in 2-minute drill.

Updated AI logic to avoid goal line defense vs 4 WR sets.

Added Safety Coaching Adjustment Depth Option (16 Yards).

Corrected spelling of “Wide Receiver” in the substitution screen.

Special Teams

Improved lead blocker decision-making on kick returns.

Adjusted kick returner alignment to ensure reachability on onside kicks.

Dynasty

Fixed an issue where complimentary and competitive visits would not show properly in offseason recruiting.

Fixed an issue where the Encourage Transfers spreadsheet was auto sorting by speed.

Fixed an issue in Encourage Transfers where the roster size counter would display incorrectly after viewing a player card.

Fixed an issue where players were not earning enough XP when manual progression was set to on.

Fixed an issue where offseason visits were not giving enough influence.

Fixed an issue in Training Results where two users in an Online Dynasty couldn’t manually progress players at the same time.

Fixed an issue where playing style stats were not calculating correctly for some positions.

Fixed an issue where the Team Needs module was double counting signed players at each position.

Improved Logic around Playing Time Dealbreakers when other players at a position enter the Pro Draft.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect Playing Time Grades to display for the school that a player left in the Transfer Portal due to Playing Time.

Fixed an issue where career records broken included stats earned at a different school.

Fixed an issue that caused Scheduled Visits in the Offseason to process a week later than they should.

Fixed an issue where you could see Dealbreakers of players on another user’s team in Online Dynasty.

Increased the size of a player’s season health pool at the start of the next season. Note: The size of the season health pool is still determined based on how full it is at the end of the season. This change makes the size more forgiving if a player uses most of their current year health.

Fixed an exploit allowing you to have multiple visits with the same recruit.

Fixed an issue where Defensive Tackle did not appear in the Wear and Tear auto subs menu.

Fixed an issue where the Trophy Room team banner would not properly update to the current school.

Fixed an issue where completions showed as 0 in the post game box score.

Updated the Jim Thorpe award to be Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

Fixed an issue where you could not uncheck ready to advance in an Online Dynasty.

Weekly Summary will now show when a player is visiting in the current week.

Updated SMU field to grass.

Road To Glory

Fixed an issue where the user player would be randomly subbed out of the game due to fatigue.

Added a new NIL deal with Chipotle.

Fixed an issue where sacks were not giving negative tape scores during Highlight Moments.

Added a confirmation popup when quitting a high school moment.

Disabled illegal touching penalty in RTG High School gameplay.

Ultimate Team

Field Pass, Progression & Rewards

Fixed an issue where the user bar could disappear when navigating objectives.

Addressed hangs on the Field Pass screen that could last up to a minute.

Progress & Rewards button callouts are now functional and correctly aligned.

Level text and Instant Rewards text are now centered on the Field Pass screen.

The Orientation Field Pass level-up screen now displays the correct artwork.

Lineups & Team Management

Corrected multiple issues causing off-center text and spacing problems in Manage Lineup screens.

Player names no longer cut off after backing out of upgrade screens.

Substitution screens now display the correct OVR values for players in secondary positions.

Eligible player lists no longer disappear when swapping depth chart players.

Chemistry highlights and strategy boosts now display correctly, with improved readability at 4K resolution.

Fixed an exploit where punters and kickers displayed inflated OVR values when placed at QB.

Store & Packs

Restored the “Open Next Pack” option to speed up pack opening.

Packs included inside other rewards now display properly in the flow.

Pack highlight visuals have been corrected in the unopened packs screen.

MUT logo no longer flashes when backing out and re-entering Challenges.

Challenges, Events & H2H

Ranked results now display correctly in the Progress & Rewards screen.

Unranked players are no longer incorrectly shown with Bronze 1 & 2 ranks.

Event Requirements now update correctly after lineup swaps or exceeding limits.

Removing a player while Event Requirements are active no longer causes UI issues.

Fixed a duplication bug where “Find this Item” appeared twice in Solo Seasons.

UI & Visual Presentation

Corrected alignment issues across Auction Details, Catalog, Reward screens, and Compare views.

Chemistry symbols no longer appear incorrectly on playbooks or visuals cards.

Updated visuals for the App State and Cincinnati playbooks.

Fixed overlapping highlights and bright boxes on reward screens.

Gamertag, EA Connect, EA Music, and game logo now remain visible after entering Rewards & Progress.

Crashes & Disconnects

Fixed an issue on the Buy Points screen that occurred when pressing invalid inputs.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue that blocked completion of the Ultimate Team onboarding flow for new players.

Message prompting players to check the Upgrade tab will no longer appear when no ability slots are available.

Solo Seasons matches now track correctly instead of overwriting previous week results.

Chemistry costs in Round 2 no longer overlap with stats.

Visual overlaps corrected when upgrading high-OVR players.

Event Requirements now properly validate minimum OVR checks for out-of-position players.

Road to the College Football Playoffs

Rank Point System Updates

We’re making some important changes to the Rank Point system in Road to the College Football Playoffs to improve competition and ensure a more fair playoff experience for everyone.

What’s Changing?

Increased Rank Point Gains: Players will now earn more Rank Points overall, especially in the lower ranges of each division.

Players will now earn more Rank Points overall, especially in the lower ranges of each division. Adjusted Starting Ranks: To balance the increased point gains, the starting rank for all divisions (except All-American and Heisman) will be lower. This prevents scenarios where players could reach the playoffs with a losing record in lower divisions.

To balance the increased point gains, the starting rank for all divisions (except All-American and Heisman) will be lower. This prevents scenarios where players could reach the playoffs with a losing record in lower divisions. Division Rank Adjustments: If you’re currently in one of the affected divisions, your rank may be moved down to reflect the new starting points until you begin your next season.

If you’re currently in one of the affected divisions, your rank may be moved down to reflect the new starting points until you begin your next season. Improved Playoff Qualification: These changes ensure that strong performance is rewarded, especially in higher divisions. Previously, playing mostly Tier 1 matchups could make it difficult to reach the playoffs even with a great record.

These changes ensure that strong performance is rewarded, especially in higher divisions. Previously, playing mostly Tier 1 matchups could make it difficult to reach the playoffs even with a great record. Win Modifiers Matter More: The base Rank Points for a win are increased, making modifiers like Away wins or victories as a lower tier team even more valuable.

The base Rank Points for a win are increased, making modifiers like Away wins or victories as a lower tier team even more valuable. No Change to Win Requirements: The number of wins needed to move up or stay in a division remains the same.

The number of wins needed to move up or stay in a division remains the same. More Time to Compete: Based on player feedback, we are making all RTCFP games 4 minutes a quarter vs 3 minutes so that you have enough time to overcome Home Field Advantage.

Why Are These Changes Being made?

The developers aim to make playoff qualification more competitive and rewarding, while ensuring that every win counts -especially in tougher matchups. These updates will help create a more balanced and exciting Road to the College Football Playoffs experience.

Presentation

Equipment

New Equipment Pieces:

6 New Axiom Masks

Adidas Ultra Boost Mono Cleats

Adidas Adizero Electric 2 Exotic Speed Cleats

New Uniforms & Uniform Pieces:

Air Force Space Force Alternate Uniform

Central Michigan University Sleeve Numbers

East Carolina University Purple Fleck Helmet

Florida International University Vice City 2023 Uniform

Fresno State Camouflage Helmet

Fresno State White USA Helmet

Mississippi State 2023 Throwback Uniform

Mississippi State Black Alternate Uniform

Mississippi State White Interlocking Helmet

Old Dominion University Blue Helmet

Oregon State Camouflage Uniform

Sam Houston State Home Jersey

San Diego State University New Home and Away Uniform

University of Alabama at Birmingham New Home and Away Uniform

University of California Paw Print Helmets

University of Kansas Blue Alternate Uniform

University of Kansas White Alternate Uniform

University of Louisiana at Monroe Black Alternate Helmet

University of Nebraska Black Uniforms

University of Nebraska Blackshirts (2020) Uniform

University of New Mexico New Home and Away Uniform

University of New Mexico Red Lobo Script Helmet

University of New Mexico Turquoise Alternate Uniform

University of New Mexico White Lobo Script Helmet

University of Virginia Stars and Stripes Helmet

University of Washington 2022 White and Gold Set

University of Washington Throwback Uniform

Western Michigan Bumpers

Names now appear on the New Mexico State University Crimson, Black, and White Jerseys

Audio

The developers hope that the players enjoyed the Pop Song Covers that were part of their original launch. The reaction to those has been so exciting to see that 10 more Pop Song Covers are being added to menus in this title update. Players are now able to enjoy the songs below in the College Football 26 Official Soundtrack.

“Money Trees”

“Misery Business”

“Get Lucky”

“Closer”

“What You Know”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“No Hands”

“Espresso”

“Apple”

“1-2 Many”

New Commentary Intros for 56 Rivalry Games, 15 Stadium Light Shows, and 10 Anticipated Matchups for the new 2025 CFB Season. These include:

Ohio State and Michigan

Army and Navy

Florida and Georgia

Oregon and Washington

Kansas and Kansas State

Boise State and Fresno State

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

Georgia and Texas

Oregon and Penn State

Texas A&M and Notre Dame

…and many more!