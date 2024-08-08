College Football 25 August Title Update Introduces Gameplay Changes & Dynasty Improvements

The College Football 25 August title update is here, and it introduced a lot of changes, which affect the gameplay, Dynasty mode, and Ultimate Team, and also fixed a plethora of bugs.

This update aims to continue to make College Football 25 feel fresh, while at the same time tackling most of the problems players have encountered recently.

Gameplay Changes

Gameplay changes are always the most important thing in any update, as they affect all modes in the game. This College Football 25 title update introduced a lot of gameplay changes, with many being bug fixes, but plenty of others were adjustments or new features.

The biggest gameplay change was the addition of eight new shotgun formations to 35 teams, such as Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Florida, among others.

After that, we have the AI adjustments made to QB behavior and offensive line behavior. This was done for the AI QBs to throw more lob throws instead of bullet passes on shot plays, and for them to be less aggressive, based on their awareness rating.

As for the offensive line AI, it was adjusted so that fewer illegal man downfield penalties will happen during RPO plays.

DBs will now be more effective at shedding blocks on the perimeter, QBs will lose stamina at a faster rate when scrambling behind the line, and the speed penalty for running out of stamina in a play was also increased.

Abilities were rebalanced, especially the juke and spin move Gold and Platinum abilities. The effectiveness of the Quick Jump Ability on Gold and Platinum tiers was also balanced.

Recruiting Became More Realistic in Dynasty Mode

Recruiting is a big part of Dynasty mode, so it's understandable why most of the changes implemented were made with that feature in mind.

This title update fixed many bugs players were experiencing on recruiting, such as not being able to schedule visits, or AI schools going after way too many quarterbacks.

But the two biggest changes to recruiting this update introduced are, reducing the number of unrecruited four and five-star players early in the season, and increasing the number of prospects that the AI will go after at the same time.

With this, it will be harder for players of smaller colleges to recruit fours star players, or find ones that aren't being targeted by AI schools, which was a very popular, and effective, recruiting tactic until now.

But this title update didn't focus only on Recruiting when it comes to the Dynasty mode, as SuperSim was massively improved, to make the gap between bad and good teams, and players, feel bigger and more realistic.

This was one of the biggest problems in Dynasty mode, especially in the first few weeks after launch, with FCS schools winning games against much stronger opponents, resulting in a plethora of unrealistic results. Since then, many changes have been made to make SuperSim as realistic as possible, and this is just one more.

Many fixes to Road to Glory and Ultimate Team

This title update addressed a lot of problems in the Road to Glory and Ultimate Team modes, fixing a plethora of bugs, such as the game crashing when players exited a Position Battle, or not being able to equip a mental ability when creating a Road to Glory character.

Apart from the fixes, there weren't any huge changes or improvements made to both modes. However, the fact many bugs were fixed will undoubtedly make the modes better and more entertaining, so you can consider that a big improvement.

It's also worth noting that new uniforms were added and that many stadiums received updates, as well as other presentation changes, which can make the modes more immersive.

You can check the College Football 25 August Title Update gridiron notes, to see all the changes introduced.

What do you think of all these changes, and is there something that his title update forgot about? Let us know in the comments below!

