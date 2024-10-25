Best FC 25 Icons: The Cards Every FUT Player Needs

Icons are some of the best cards to use in the early stages of FC 25 Ultimate Team. These legendary players from the past provide a hit of nostalgia for those who grew up watching them play, but they also boast the best attributes.

Due to their value on the pitch and rarity in packs, FC 25 Icons are the most expensive cards in the game right now. These are the ones you need to invest in.

Ronaldo

R9 is nearly twice the price of any other card in FC 25 at 14 million coins, but when you see his stats it is easy to understand why.

His combination of 94 pace, 94 shooting, and 94 dribbling make him completely devastating. His deeper attributes are well distributed too. He has 97 finishing, 95 attacking position, 93 shot power, and 88 long shots. His Quick Step+ PlayStyle will also get him that half-yard of space to fire off his shots.

As if that wasn't enough he has five-star skill and five-star weak foot making him the most complete goalscorer in FUT right now and likely until TOTY.

Ronaldinho

If you love dribbling then you need the Ronaldinho Icon. It comes with a 6.3 million coin price tag but it is the only card in FUT with 95 dribbling.

The blend of ball control (95), agility (94), acceleration (93), and five-star skills make him a complete menace. Throw in his Trickster+ PlayStyle and he is almost untouchable.

It's not just dribbling though, his passing and shooting are terrific and he has the Trivela PlayStyle which can be so crucial to getting the ball in the back of the net.

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini's Icon is the best defender in FUT. Defending is often secondary in FUT as everyone loves scoring goals, but you can't lose the game if you don't concede so at the price of 2.8 million coins he is a good investment.

As you would expect, every one of Maldini's defensive attributes is fantastic, as are his reactions (94) and composure (94). He has the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle along with three other standard defensive PlayStyles, a four-star weak foot and he can slide out to left back with ease if you need to change formations on the fly.

Ruud Gullit

At just 90 OVR, Ruud Gullit is the lowest-rated Icon on this list, but his 6.7 million coin price tells the story of his quality.

Gullit is a do-it-all maestro in the middle of the park. While his base position is CAM he has alternate positions of CM and ST, giving you huge formational flexibility. His 80 defending is his lowest on-card stat and with the Aerial+ PlayStyle he can win headers in both boxes.

You can simply never go wrong with having Gullit on the field, whatever system, style, or formation you are playing.

Cafu

If you are in the market for a potential Icon investment then Cafu is the card for you. His price has gone up 60% in the last month to 1.6 million coins and will likely keep rising. With attackers dominating TOTW and promos, the value of a high-quality right back will improve as they will remain scarce.

Cafu's 90 pace and 88 defending make him a highly valuable asset without the ball, but he is impactful with it too. His 91 crossing is the stand-out, but he has 87 short passing and 86 dribbling to get involved in the build-up as well.

There is a glaring hole in his game with his 44 finishing, but if you are taking lots of shots with your right back there are bigger problems with your game!