Given that Zenless Zone Zero will be out soon, now is the perfect time to check the system requirements and confirm whether your devices meet the necessary specifications.

HoYoverse just spilled the details on what it takes to run the game without any pesky performance issues. Checking your system against a game's minimum and recommended specs beforehand ensures you can balance visual quality with smooth gameplay performance.

What are the PC System Requirements for Zenless Zone Zero?

System requirements are a standard part of the gaming industry, meant to meet the needs of different hardware setups.

The minimum requirements list the basic hardware needed to play the game. If your PC fits the bill, you can generally count on Zenless Zone Zero launching and running, but maybe not at its best.

Credit: HoYoverse

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Zenless Zone Zero:

Minimum

System: Windows 10 or later versions

Windows 10 or later versions CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i5

7th Gen Intel Core i5 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 Storage: 40 GB

Recommended

System : Windows 10 or later versions

: Windows 10 or later versions CPU : 10th Gen Intel Core i7

: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Storage: 40GB

The recommended requirements give you a sense of what performance level to aim for. Not to mention, being aware of the recommended specs also helps you future-proof your PC to handle new updates for a longer period without needing an immediate upgrade.

Although Hoververse hasn't confirmed the official PC file size for Zenless Zone Zero's launch, last month's closed beta test used about 40 GB of space. The game will probably require a comparable amount at release.

There may also be cuts in the final version, but it's recommended to allocate storage in a range similar to the beta version.

What are the Android and iOS System Requirements for Zenless Zone Zero?

Mobile games can vary widely in terms of how much storage they require and their impact on battery performance. Similar to Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero seems to be adopting a trend of having a file size larger than the average for a mobile game.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Android devices:

Minimum

CPU : Snapdragon 888, Kirin 990, or Dimensity 1200

: Snapdragon 888, Kirin 990, or Dimensity 1200 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB System : Android 11.0 or later

: Android 11.0 or later Storage: 15 GB

Recommended

CPU : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 8200, or Kirin 9000

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 8200, or Kirin 9000 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB System : Android 11.0 or better

: Android 11.0 or better Storage: 15 GB

Credit: HoYoverse

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for IOS devices:

Minimum

Device : iPhone XS or iPad A12

: iPhone XS or iPad A12 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB System : iOS 14.0 or later versions

: iOS 14.0 or later versions Storage: 17GB or more

Recommended

Devices : iPhone 11 Pro or iPad with A13 chip

: iPhone 11 Pro or iPad with A13 chip RAM : 4GB

: 4GB System : iOS 14.0 or better

: iOS 14.0 or better Storage: 17 GB

Older or budget-friendly devices might not meet the recommended specs, but they should still be able to run the game with reduced graphical demands. Recommended specs on mobile devices ensure smooth gameplay without lag or overheating.

That covers what to expect in terms of system requirements for Zenless Zone Zero on different devices, including PCs and mobile.

