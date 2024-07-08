Zenless Zone Zero Lycaon Materials Farming Guide

Prepare to gather Lycaon's Ascension and Skill Materials to unleash his full power with his banner debut in Zenless Zone Zero's 1.0 Phase 1! As one of Hoyoverse’s pioneering anthropomorphic characters, Lycaon enchants players with his sophisticated wolf-man appearance, disdain for grime, and mechanically enhanced legs.

Lycaon is an S-rank stun specialist who excels at delivering powerful ice-infused strike attacks. He becomes invulnerable during many of his skills and dodges, allowing him to evade damage in close-quarters combat.

Lycaon Promotion Materials List

To bring Lycaon to his peak performance at level 90, you'll need to gather specific Promotion Materials at every 10-level interval, along with Skill Materials to enhance his abilities' effectiveness.

Agents face a level cap every 10 levels. To break through these caps, you need to gather Promotion materials specific to their attack type Slash, Strike, or Pierce.

Promoting an Agent boosts their primary stats, including ATK, DEF, and HP, and grants an ascension bonus to another stat at specific intervals, such as CRIT Rate% or Impact.

Here's a breakdown of the total amount of Promotion materials required for Lycaon:

Promotion materials required for Lycaon. Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 Buster Certification Seal x30 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32 Dennies x800,000

The following table shows the specific Promotion materials needed to ascend Lycaon at each 10-level interval:

Level Lycaon Promotion Materials 10 -> 20 Dennies x24,000 Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 20 -> 30 Dennies x56,000 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12 30 -> 40 Dennies x120,000 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20 40 -> 50 Dennies x200,000 Buster Certification Seal x10 50 -> 60 Dennies x400,000 Buster Certification Seal x20

Lycaon Skills Materials List

Each Agent has five skills, which are: Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Core Skill. These can be upgraded using Dennies and specific Skill materials that correspond to their element.

Lycaon's unique skills and passives need specific materials to unlock and level up, greatly enhancing his power. To fully upgrade all of Lycaon’s skills, you will need the following Skill materials:

Lycaon Skills Materials List. Basic Freeze Chip x10 Advanced Freeze Chip x30 Specialized Freeze Chip x100 Hamster Cage Pass x5 Finale Dance Shoes x9 Higher Dimensional Data - Ethereal Pursuit x60 Dennies x1,400,000

Lycaon Promotion and Skill Materials Farming Guide

In Zenless Zone Zero, all materials can be obtained through the VR Device. You'll find this in the Random Play Store, and you can customize the enemies for the drops that you need! This allows you to gather everything in a single run.

Stun Certification Seals & Freeze Chips

Combat Simulation is where you get your upgrade materials, and you can farm the materials you need here. These are necessary for promoting Agents, modifying W-Engines, and enhancing character skills.

The rewards you receive depend on the enemy lineups, including Lycaon's Promotion Materials (Certification Seals: Basic/Advanced/Pioneer's) and Skill Materials (Freeze Chips: Basic/Advanced/Specialized).

Higher Dimensional Data - Ethereal Pursuit

To upgrade Lycaon's core skills, you'll need to complete Expert Challenges. These combine elements of Combat Simulation and Reckless Challenge, as you'll find elite enemies with increased difficulty to fight.

This is where you can prime your characters for advanced development. So, get those Expert Challenges to get the materials needed to upgrade Lycaon's core skills!

Credit: HoYoverse

Additionally, Zenless Zone Zero offers drinks through the Sixth Street Coffee Shop which can boost your VR Device farming efficiency. By increasing the drop rate for specific materials (e.g., Ascension materials), these coffee drinks allow you to target Lycaon's Promotion and Skill materials more effectively.

Each drink gives you 60 free Battery Cost which is essential for VR challenges. The costs of these drinks are offset, while these coffees come with a cost, the increased material yield can significantly offset it.

Looking for more information on Lycaon? Check out our Lycaon Build Guide, where you can find his best W-Engines, Drive Disks, team compositions, and Skill prioritization!