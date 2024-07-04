Zenless Zone Zero Grace Build - Best W-Engine, Drive Disk, Bangboo, & Teams

Zenless Zone Zero’s Grace is a formidable S-Rank Electro Agent who can shine as both a Main DPS and Sub DPS with the right build. Though soft-spoken and kind, Belobog Heavy Industries' Grace flaunts a sharp intellect and exceptional talent that translates to impressive prowess on the battlefield.

As a ranged attacker specializing in piercing electric attacks, Grace's strength lies in rapidly inflicting Shock on enemies across a large area. Her rapid-fire rifle and explosive electric grenades, both dealing significant AoE damage, make her one of the best characters for building up anomalies in the game.

Grace Best W-Engine

While Grace can thrive with various W-Engines, the S-Rank Fusion Compiler remains the optimal choice due to its synergy with her Shock-inflicting playstyle.

Rarity Name Adv. Stat Effect S-Rank Fusion Compiler PEN Ratio Increases Electric DMG by 20%. When using a Special Attack or an EX Special Attack, the equipper's Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 25 for 8s, stacking up to 3 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately. S-Rank Cannon Rotor CRIT Rate Attacks that deal a CRIT on an enemy will deal an additional 275% ATK as damage. This effect can only trigger once every 5 seconds. A-Rank Electro Lip Gloss Anomaly Mastery Deal 40% more Attribute Anomaly Damage A-Rank Demara Battery Mark II ATK% Electric damage is increased by 15%

Grace is best at inflicting Shock, and the S-Rank Fusion Compiler synergizes with this by boosting her Anomaly Proficiency through Special and EX Special attacks. This proficiency increase empowers the damage dealt by Shock and other Anomaly effects, maximizing Grace's overall damage.

The A-Rank Electro-Lip Gloss is a great alternative for a more elemental support DPS-focused Grace, where maximizing raw Anomaly damage for Shock application becomes the priority.

Grace Best Drive Disks

Grace shines in both Sub DPS and Main DPS roles, but her ideal Disc Drive setup depends on your chosen playstyle.

Main DPS Drive Disk Set

Drive Disk Effects Thunder Metal 4-Piece: As long as an enemy in combat is Shocked, the equipper's ATK is increased by 27%. Puffer Electro 2-Piece: Increases ATK by 10%.

Sub-DPS Drive Disk Set

Drive Disk Effects Freedom Blues 4-Piece: When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target's Anomaly Buildup RES to the equipper's Attribute by 35% for 8s. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute. Puffer Electro 2-Piece: Increases Electric DMG by 10%.

Disc Drive Stat Priority

Here's a breakdown of the ideal main stats for each Disc Drive slot based on your chosen role:

Role Slot 4 Slot 5 Slot 6 Main DPS CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG PEN% or ATK% Anomaly Rate% Sub DPS CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG Attribute Mastery or ATK% Anomaly Rate%

The priority for sub-stats also differs slightly depending on your build:

Role Sub-Stat Priority Main DPS 1. CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG | 2. Penetration | 3. ATK% | 4. Attribute Mastery Sub DPS 1. Attribute Mastery | 2. Penetration | 3. ATK% | 4. CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG

Grace Best Bangboo

The adorable Bangboos can further enhance your Grace by providing valuable team-wide buffs. Here are the top contenders:

Rank Bangboo Skills S-Rank Safety Increases PEN Ratio of all Agents by 17.5%, and the PEN Ratio of Belobog Industries Agents by an additional 17.5% A-Rank Electroboo When there are at least 2 Electric Attribute characters in your squad: Bangboo Chain Attack - Inflicts 120% more Anomaly Buildup.

Credit: HoYoverse

Grace Best Teams

Grace excels at inflicting Shock, an Anomaly effect that deals continuous Electric damage to enemies. She can effortlessly maintain this debuff, not only disrupting enemies but also maximizing your team's electro-damage potential. Her passive even grants a 25% bonus to Shock damage dealt by your team whenever there are at least two Electric agents or two Belobog Industries agents present. This synergy makes her a valuable asset in Electric-focused teams.

Here's a sample team composition that capitalizes on Grace's strengths:

Main DPS Anton

Sub-DPS Grace

Support Rina/Anby



Grace Skill Priority

Grace’s Skill priorities will depend on your preferred playstyle. Here are which talents you should prioritize if you plan to play her as a Sub DPS or a Main DPS, in order of importance.

Main DPS

Basic Attack

Special Attack

Ultimate Attack

Dodge

Sub DPS

Special Attack

Ultimate Attack

Basic Attack

Dodge

That concludes our build guide for Zenless Zone Zero's Grace! Rest assured, we'll keep this guide updated with any balance changes or new discoveries.

