Zenless Zone Zero Gives Players 100 Free Pulls at Launch!

As if its fast-paced combat and flashy urban fantasy setting weren’t enough to set it apart from the crowd, Zenless Zone Zero is giving players the chance to earn a whopping 100 free pulls at launch! That’s not all; players will also receive 80 Boopons to pull for the adorable Bangboos, your personal AI assistant designed to help you in combat and more.

Guaranteeing a character is an extremely rare occurrence in the gacha world as these games rely heavily on the rarity and covetousness of their banners to drive revenue, particularly 5-star units. With the added security of potentially pulling the character you want, Zenless Zone Zero is sure to bolster its already impressive pre-release hype further.

Zenless Zone Zero Gifts 100 Free Pulls At Launch

In the pre-release livestream, HoYoverse’s CEO and founder, Da Wei, along with Zenless Zone Zero development team members, shed light on the game’s development process. They emphasized their goal of making the game as “cool” and “refreshing” as possible, from its snappy combat rhythm to its vibrant Agent designs. To ensure players experience this "satisfaction" from the get-go, they revealed that players will be able to earn up to 100 pulls at launch.

These pulls can be earned through in-game events, progressing through the main story, or even gifted directly by HoYoverse via in-game mail.

Credit: HoYoverse

As a gacha game, Zenless Zone Zero relies on a pity system where mechanics like "pity rate" and "50/50 chance" influence your ability to snag the strongest characters, weapons, and Bangboos. Acquiring pulls can be tough, and nabbing a coveted five-star character sometimes requires maxing out at 90 pulls. With the chance to snag 100 pulls by just playing the game, you're practically guaranteed a five-star character in no time!

While standard five-star characters might be slightly less powerful than their limited-time counterparts, getting a guaranteed five-star near the start, especially for free-to-play players, is a fantastic perk that will, no doubt, sweeten the early game and keep you hooked.

On top of that, Players also receive 80 Boopons to pull for Bangboos. These loyal companions aren't just cute – they're essential in the Hollows. Bangboos can attack enemies, boost your Agent's stats, and even provide damage buffs based on their skillset.

The stream revealed a redemption code available from July 4th to July 11th: "ZZZFREE100". This code grants players Polychrome x300, Dennies x30,000, Senior Investigator Logs x2, and W-Engine Energy Modules x3, claimable at launch.

Credit: HoYoverse

The pre-release livestream also revealed a handful of new characters joining the roster, including Ellen Joe, a powerful ice wielder who is the top fighter within the beloved Victoria Housekeeping Co. faction. Additionally, the map is now twice the size of the beta, offering players a vast world to explore within the funky metropolis of New Eridu.

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero has been stirring up a storm since it was teased in May 2022. The story takes place in a city called New Eridu, which coexists with perilous alternate dimensions called "Hollows". Players take on the role of a "Proxy", who helps others explore these Hollows and fight monsters called the "Ethereal". Its urban fantasy setting and unique combat mechanics sets it apart from other HoYoverse games!