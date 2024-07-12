Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 characters: Qingyi and Seth release date

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Zenless Zone Zero is gearing up for its latest update of 1.1, where players will get to see the upcoming characters Qingyi and Seth! HoYoverse's newest game will receive the update soon, so players will only need to wait a little longer to pull these characters.

Qingyi and Seth Lowell are part of the New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.), which is one of the factions in Zenless Zone Zero. A fun tidbit for Genshin Impact players: Qingyi and Seth's English VAs also voice popular characters that you know! Keep reading to find out more.

Version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero is anticipated to launch on August 15, 2024, adhering to the current version's 21-day banner schedule. Leaked information suggests the banner schedule for version 1.1 will be as follows:

First half: Qingyi (S Rank), Anby, Billy

Qingyi (S Rank), Anby, Billy Second half: Jane (S Rank), Seth, Corin

Qingui is the first character in Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 to be teased via drip marketing. Check out the tweet below from the official ZZZ handle on X/Twitter!

Qingyi, already featured in the game's main story as Zhu Yuan’s friend and patrol partner, will join the lineup. You might be familiar with the English voice actor Kira Buckland, who voices Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Qingyi is an S-rank agent with Electric Stun abilities, and it looks like he'd be a suitable replacement for Anby in Electric teams. Players might want to save their resources for Qingyi instead of levelling up Anby.

The second N.E.P.S. agent in this update is Seth Lowell. His English voice actor is Nazeeh Tarsha, who voices Alhaitham in Genshin Impact!

Seth is an A-rank agent specializing in Electric Defense. With almost all Electric Attribute specialities covered except Stun, players can look forward to a complete Electric team playable in ZZZ soon.

That's all for the newest ZZZ characters Qingyi and Seth, to be released in Version 1.1! If you're looking for more guides on this game, check out our Soldier 11 Materials farming walkthrough! Also, here's how to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero.