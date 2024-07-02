HoYoverse’s next big project, the urban fantasy RPG Zenless Zone Zero, is now available for pre-download! The recent pre-release livestream has only heightened the anticipation surrounding this new entry to the gacha game scene, and with the chance to pre-load the game, Zenless Zone Zero’s already monumental pre-release hype has reached a fever pitch.

If you're eagerly counting down the days until the global release of Zenless Zone Zero, be sure to check out our release date countdown. Want to avoid the dreaded load times on launch day? Follow our guide on preloading Zenless Zone Zero on all platforms here!

How to Pre-Load Zenless Zone Zero on PC, iOS, Android, & PS5

Don’t want to wait long before diving into the world of New Eridu? You can preload Zenless Zone Zero before its release. Pre-loads are now available for all platforms: PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.

For PC:

Search for Zenless Zone Zero on the Epic Games Store

Click “Get” on Zenless Zone Zero’s store page to download the launcher

Alternatively, install the launcher directly from the Zenless Zone Zero official website using this link

For iOS and Android:

Visit the App Store (for iOS) or Play Store (for Android) and search for Zenless Zone Zero

A download option should appear as pre-loading is now available

The "Pre-load" feature will be on the app’s main page after download

Here's the download link for Mobile

For PS5:

Visit the PlayStation Store on your PS5 and search for Zenless Zone Zero

If you've pre-ordered, the pre-download option should be available

If you're looking to do a pre-download, make sure that you have the optimal specs and enough storage for a smooth gaming experience. Check out our guide for PC, Android, and iOS System Requirements for Zenless Zone Zero.

Don’t forget to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero before it launches on July 4, 2024. Those who pre-register will receive plenty of rewards, including a generous amount of premium currency and wishes!

Credit: HoYoverse

That's all you need to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero and be ready to hit the ground running on launch day!

