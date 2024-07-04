How to Get Polychrome Fast in Zenless Zone Zero

Polychrome is the most coveted resource in Zenless Zone Zero, used to obtain the game's strongest characters and weapons. Players can exchange a certain amount of Polychrome for Master and Encrypted Master Tapes (gacha pulls), as well as Battery Charge (energy). However, as with most gacha games, collecting a premium currency like Polychrome can be challenging for free-to-play players due to its scarcity!

While Zenless Zone Zero offers a minimum of 1800 Polychromes monthly through daily Errands, that's a drop in the bucket compared to reaching even the soft pity on a banner. If you're running low on Polychrome, here are some quick ways to stock up.

What is Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero?

In Zenless Zone Zero, the main avenue for obtaining S-Rank Agents and W-Engines is by acquiring Polychrome, the game's premium currency. Polychrome can also be used to replenish your Battery Charge, the game's energy resource, allowing you to continue grinding for valuable upgrade materials.

Zenless Zone Zero offers two types of gacha tickets craftable with 160 Polychrome each:

Master Tape : Used for pulls on the limited banner, featuring exclusive characters and weapons that rotate periodically

: Used for pulls on the limited banner, featuring exclusive characters and weapons that rotate periodically Encrypted Master Tape: Used for pulls on the standard banner, offering a wider selection of characters and weapons that remain constant through patch cycles

Credit: HoYoverse

How to Earn Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero Fast

While purchasing Polychrome remains an option, building a strong team in Zenless Zone Zero doesn't require breaking the bank! Zenless Zone Zero offers a variety of ways to earn Polychrome for free-to-play players. Completing daily errands, challenging the endgame mode, and unlocking achievements all reward Polychrome.

Launch Rewards

Zenless Zone Zero's launch is a perfect time to score some free Polychrome! Simply logging in grants a total of 30 Master Tapes (standard pulls), a free copy of the A-Rank Agent Corin, and more.

HoYoverse also dropped a redeem code, "ZZZFREE100" (valid from July 4th to 11th), offering 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, and other goodies. Keep an eye out for future codes in our Zenless Zone Zero codes guide to further bolster your Polychrome reserves!

Complete Errands (Daily Missions)

In Zenless Zone Zero, Errands are your most reliable source of daily Polychrome. Errands are quick and easy daily missions that grant you a steady 60 Polychrome each day. By diligently logging in and completing your Errands, you can amass over 1600 Polychrome each month completely free. That's a hefty sum to invest in your dream Agent.

To find your daily Errands, head to the Random Play Video Store and check the shelf on the right side of the TV. This is where you'll see the list of Errands for that day. Remember to claim your rewards by clicking the flame icon next to each completed Errand! New Errands become available with each server reset, so make sure to log in regularly and reap the benefits of this free source of Polychrome and EXP.

How’s Newsstand Scratch Cards

Nestled amongst the ramen stalls and convenience stores of Sixth Street lies Howl's Newsstand, a gem run by a charming Husky dog! This newsstand isn't just New Eridu's finest, it also offers players a free daily chance to win Polychrome with a scratch card, which refreshes at server reset.

All you need to do is scratch off the designated area on the card to reveal your reward for the day. If fortune favors you, and three excited Howls appear, you'll score a sweet reward of 40 Polychrome.

Credit: HoYoverse

Proxy Primer

New to Zenless Zone Zero? Look no further than the Proxy Primer! This series of beginner missions is your gateway to valuable rewards as you explore the game's systems and progress through the early stages. Think of it as a built-in achievement system that incentivizes you to try different features.

The Proxy Primer rewards you every time you increase your Inter-Knot level – essentially your account level in ZZZ. Similar to the World Level in Genshin Impact or Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail. Each level milestone in the Proxy Primer grants you a hefty amount of Polychrome.

Complete Commissions (Quests)

Commissions, also known as quests, offer a great way to build your Polychrome reserves while simultaneously immersing yourself in the vibrant world of New Eridu! Embark on the main questline to not only unravel the game's intriguing lore but also score Polychrome rewards with each completed mission. Don't neglect side quests either – they often shed light on Agent backstories and offer another reliable source of Polychrome.

There are various kinds of Commissions in Zenless Zone Zero:

Story, Combat, and Exploration : These Commissions require venturing into Hollows, completing objectives, and battling enemies.

: These Commissions require venturing into Hollows, completing objectives, and battling enemies. Rally and Overworld: Rally Commissions and overworld tasks like photographing stores or retrieving items offer a fixed amount of Polychrome upon completion

You can find and accept Commissions by talking to NPCs with a blue exclamation mark above their heads, checking out the advertised jobs posted in the Inter-Knot's Help Request Info section, and keeping an eye on your DMs.

Participate in Events

Zenless Zone Zero keeps things exciting with regular events starting from Version 1.0! These events are designed to be beginner-friendly, offering Polychrome just for participating. This is a fantastic way to earn valuable Polychrome and learn the game's mechanics at the same time.

Keep an eye out for Character Demos that coincide with banner rotations. These demos allow you to try out the featured characters, helping you decide if they're a good fit for your team. As an added bonus, completing a Character Demo with the featured five-star character rewards you with 20 Polychrome and upgrade materials!

Challenge the Hollow Zero

For players seeking a test of skill, Zenless Zone Zero offers a challenging roguelike endgame mode that carries bountiful Polychrome rewards.

Similar to Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe, Hollow Zero offers a series of battles that test your skills and team composition. Each first-time battle victory showers you with 80 Polychromes, along with other valuable resources. But the rewards don't stop there! As you progress and raise your License Level (indicated at the bottom left corner of the Hollow Zero screen), you'll score additional Polychrome every time it reaches a multiple of three or five.

Swiping!

Of course, there is also the option of purchasing Polychrome with real-world money. If you're looking for a consistent source of Polychrome, consider purchasing the ZZZ equivalent of Genshin Impact’s Welkin Moon Blessing, which provides a daily stream of 90 Polychrome for 30 days upon purchase.

You can also consider purchasing Zenless Zone Zero's battle pass, the New Eridu City Fund. By unlocking the paid path, known as the Growth Plan, you'll be rewarded with Polychrome and Encrypted Master Tapes as you reach specific level milestones within the pass.

If you’re more interested in purchasing Polychrome outright, the in-game store also offers Polychrome packs for direct purchase. These bundles often come at discounted prices, especially for larger quantities.

Credit: HoYoverse

