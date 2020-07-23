UPDATED* Xbox Games Showcase COUNTDOWN: FIFA 21 trailer landing, Halo Infinite world premiere, Forza 8 reveal? Inside Xbox, Xbox 20/20, news, updates, games, reveals & more

Xbox games are front & centre today!

Players everywhere are waiting for more news about the Xbox Series X and its games.

Let the countdown begin.

Latest news - FIFA 21 trailer coming

At 4pm BST today the FIFA 21 trailer will go live!

Yesterday saw Kylian Mbappe confirmed as the FIFA 21 cover star.

There should be even more news about the game to come today!

Halo teaser

Microsoft's biggest franchise, Halo, has been teasing a World Premiere.

SPARTANS NEVER DIE: Master Chief is set to return

In an ideal world this would be a huge gameplay reveal, with a release date confirmation too.

Fans will just have to wait for the stream to find out!

Inside Xbox stream date confirmed

There's now a firm date for the show that fans can circle in their calendar!

After the incredible display Sony put on with their PS5 reveal in June, Xbox fans are hoping they can reclaim the bragging rights.

The stream will be on 23 July and start at 9am PT. That's 12pm ET and 5pm BST.

What games will feature?

The last Xbox stream had several smaller titles as well as Madden 21 reveal and the DIRT 5 announcement.

So what could fans see this time?

Halo Infinite

The one title all Xbox fans want to hear more about is Halo Infinite.

A recent teaser about the villains of the game only increased the hype.

The game is expected by many to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

Gamers are waiting with bated breath for confirmation of release date or a glimpse of gameplay. We know Halo Infinite will feature, but how heavily!?

FIFA 21

After Madden 21 featured last time, it's reasonable to expect EA to return with FIFA 21 this month.

FEEL NEXT LEVEL: Mbappe has featured heavily so far, will he be the cover star?

We've already seen a glimpse of gameplay and news, but things like the cover star are yet to be confirmed.

Fans are keen to get a sense of the new game before they pre-order, and after a low-key EA Play there are still big questions around FIFA 21 that need answering.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

While Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed title got a big cinematic trailer at the last Xbox event, the lack of gameplay frustrated fans.

FIGHT ME: Valhalla is focused on the Vikings!

If there is any gameplay footage ready, then expect it to feature in this month's show!

Forza 8

Sony has Gran Turismo 7 promised for the PS5, so will Microsoft unleash Forza 8 for the Series X?

Fans expect some news about the latest instalment in the Xbox racer, maybe a reveal trailer. Surely we'll see the game rev into life.

Banjo-Kazooie

One of the other rumours flying about today's stream is around an old favourite, Banjo-Kazooie!

Rare has renewed their Banjo-Kazooie trademark on the same date as the Xbox Games Showcase. Surely that's too much of a coinsidence...