Xbox Games With Gold September 2020 Release Date - Titles revealed!

Xbox Games with Gold offers players new games for their gold subscriptions.

Players pick up four free games each month!

Let’s go over the release date of the Games with Gold titles for September, and which games we are expecting to see!

Release Date

Games with Gold has two release dates - the 1st and 16th of every month.

There will be two new games going up on 1 September and another two on 16 September, giving you plenty of content to go through. Remember, you can play them forever, so even if you don't have the time to play download them anyway!

Games with Gold September games

The games have been revealed!

The Division

Going up on 1 September and available for the whole month is Tom Clancy's The Division.

This online-only action RPG is set in Manhattan. The online shooter is a co-op campaign and features a lot of tactical action and combat.

de Blob 2

Set off on an action-packed and colourful adventure in this Xbox 360 classic.

Available 1-15 September, this platformer has 12 new single-player levels and supports multiplayer. It features epic boss battles as you try to stop the Inkies from taking over!

Armed and Dangerous

An Xbox classic! The Lionhearts are a smack-talking band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world.

This weird and wild adventure will have you shooting your way through action-packed levels all day! It will be available from 16-30 September.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Available from 16 September to 15 October, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a point-and-click adventure that spoofs some of the most well-known fantasy stories around.

Current Deals

Games with Gold currently has some awesome deals with the August releases.

