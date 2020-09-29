header decal
Xbox Games with Gold

29 Sep 2020

Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 COUNTDOWN - Games announced! Deals with Gold, Free Games, Release Date & more

It's the last full month before Next Gen, so could we see some huge titles arrive on the platform?

Latest News - Games announced

Release Date

Game Pass October

Xbox Games with Gold offers players four free games every month, as well as some fantastic discounts.

This is what we know about October's release!

Latest News - Games announced

The four games coming to Games With Gold for October have been announced.

Xbox original Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy, Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut, Maid of Sker, and Costume Quest will be the free games next month!

There is also the latest round of deals thanks to Deals with Gold.

Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's The Division and more are on offer - head here to see the details,

Release Date

As ever, there is two release dates for Xbox Games with Gold.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy and Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut will arrive on Thursday, 1 October. However, Sphinx will only be available until 15 October so download it quickly!

xbox games with gold october

FREEBIE: Who can say no to a free game!

Maid of Sker and Costume Quest will become available on Friday, 16 October.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Game Pass October 2020

Only Maid of Sker will be available into November, finally coming off Games With Gold on 15 November.

Game Pass October

Games with Gold is not the force it once was, but Game Pass is continuously adding titles.

Amazing games like Doom Eternal and Forza Motorsport 7 are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October.

forza motorsport 7 min

FORZ OF NATURE - This would be the ultimate racing game drop on GWG

The eighth-instalment of the racing franchise arrives in 2021, so it's a terrific addition for Xbox players.

