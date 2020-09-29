BREAKING* New Xbox Deals with Gold Discounts Revealed

Xbox players are still anxiously awaiting the October Games with Gold free game reveals, but in the meantime, a new set of discounts have just released through Deals with Gold!

Deals with Gold

Deals with Gold offers players discounts on a large range of Xbox titles with an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

THE BIG REVEAL: This week's Deals with Gold have been revealed!

This also runs alongside a Spotlight Sale, and a discount with a unique theme - this week's theme is a Deep Sea Discount.

PRE-ORDER: Xbox Series X from Amazon

Games from Deals with Gold mostly include Xbox One titles, but it also includes a handful of Xbox 360 games as well.

READ MORE: Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 Release Date

The Deals with Gold, Deep Sea Discount, and Spotlight Sale deals range from 15%-90% off, so it's definitely worth checking out if you're looking to find a new quarantine game!

This Week's Deals

The Deals with Gold promotion doesn't just cover games, but also includes popular add-ons like season passes, expansion packs, and more.

TAKE TO THE STREETS: Tom Clancy's The Division is featured in this week's Deals with Gold

The highlights of this week's reveals include a whopping 80% off Watch Dogs 2 (including the Gold and Deluxe Editions), 67% off Tom Clancy's The Division (including the Warlords of New York and Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition), and 50% off the Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition!

READ MORE: Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 Predictions

Other popular games featured on the list include: Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Subnautica, and Black Desert.

Xbox Games with Gold

Microsoft's Xbox Games with Gold is the main promotion that gamers are awaiting. And they won't have to wait long, as the October Games with Gold reveals will likely come on Tuesday, 30 September.

THE MAIN EVENT: Deals with Gold is fantastic, but Games with Gold steals the show

Games with Gold goes a step beyond Deals with Gold, offering three Xbox games for free, releasing on the 1st and 16th of every month.

READ MORE: Xbox Games with Gold COUNTDOWN: Free Games, Predictions & more

While you'll have to redeem the games in time, this is a fantastic deal that keeps players coming back time and time again to try out new titles.

READ MORE: Xbox Game Pass October 2020