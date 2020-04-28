Games With Gold May 2020: Lockdown Edition Predictions - Reveal Date, Release Date & more

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member then the Games with Gold monthly campaign is an absolute must.

Last month, we received two incredible games that made lockdown that little bit more bearable.

However, our attention turns to May as we head into the last few days of the month.

We've also made our 'Lockdown Edition' predictions for titles that our in-house team would like to see.

Continue below for our predictions, as well as some more information on when you can expect May's free Xbox games to drop.

Lockdown Predictions

For the millions of gamers sitting in lockdown around the world - we've thought of a few games that will keep you stimulated and test your survival instincts.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

With the first two seasons currently available on Netflix, adding The Walking Dead: A New Frontier would be the perfect game to head into lockdown with.

A NEW FRONTIER: Does the game follow the same direction as the show? Find out below

This game focuses on developing Clementine in a lot of ways, though they are not in control of her.

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 is the first main series game to use the first-person view.

TERRIFYING: It seems like zombie games are pretty popular in the Reddit predictions thread this month

In the 7th instalment to Capcom’s epic series, players are in control of Ethan Winters as he searches for his wife in a plantation occupied by a cannibal family.

Wouldn't it be great if we could dig into it for the entirety of May? Well, we think so.

The Darkness

Starbreeze Studios doesn't really have a presence on Xbox Games with Gold, but the perfect game to bring to the campaign would be The Darkness.

BOSS: Jackie Estacado is in complete control of her actions... or at least she thought she was

It follows a unique story with a true setting where former gangster pursues revenge and love while being inhabited by a powerful entity known as the Darkness.

Reveal Date

Unlike Sony’s monthly campaign, PS Plus, Games With Gold doesn’t actually have an official release date each month.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

That said, we’ve seen February, March and April’s games all get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month.

Therefore, we can expect to see the free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 28 April, at around 3pm.

Release Date

Thanks to the slightly random nature of the Games With Gold drops, we do not have a specific date to stick by.

EXPIRING SOON: These two insane games are only available for the next couple of weeks!

That said, the May campaign will likely be available to download from the day that April’s titles expire.

Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary will be available until 30 April, so we can assume that May’s games will be available to download from Friday 1 May.