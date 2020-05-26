Games With Gold June 2020: REVEALED - When Can I Download? Reveal Date, Reddit Predictions, Wishlist, Deals With Gold & More

The next Games With Gold lineup is on its way, as we approach the final week of May!

When Can I Download June's Titles?

June's Games with Gold arrived on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse will be able to play from 1-30 June on Xbix Ine.

Original Xbox title Destroy All Humans! can be yours from 1-15 June on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Coffee Talk can be downloaded on Xbox One between 16 June and 15 July.

Lastly, Sine Mora is available on Xbox One and Xbox 360 between 16-30 June.

Deals, Discounts & Offers

At 11 am BST on Tuesday 19 May, a fresh set of games was added to the ‘Deals With Gold’ lineup.

ENDLESS OPTIONS: Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will find some insane discounts in this weekly campaign

The most recognisable titles on the list included Overwatch: Legendary Edition, A Plague Tale: Innocence and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Discounts are valid now through to 25 May, but are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.

