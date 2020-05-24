Games With Gold June 2020: Reddit - Predictions, Deals With Gold, Reveal Date, Download & More

We're fast approaching the release for June's Games with Gold and speculation is rife (and not always on the money!)

A leak last month stated that Blinx: The Time Sweeper would be one of Games With Gold's free titles, and it turned out to be completely wrong!

Instead, we got Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.

So, for June, the best advice we can give is to heavily salt any unofficial information you come across, just to ensure there's no confusion!

We've already speculated in our predictions about which titles we think will appear in the next campaign. But as always, Reddit has some great ideas about what to expect on the Games With Gold June 2020 thread!

Continue reading for Reddit's best shout-outs.

Reddit Predictions

We typically see a AAA title accompanied by at least one indie game in every campaign, so the predictions reflect this.

The Sims 4

Though we've already seen it land on PS Plus, there are enough shout outs for The Sims 4 that we have to bring it into the conversation.

PLAY GOD: You'll be able to design, build and populate your house however you fancy in The Sims 4

The massively popular life sim allows you to play God, in the most accessible and light-hearted way thinkable. It's incredibly addictive and the possibilities are endless!

The Sims 4 community has thrived off of cool mods and cheats for years now – and weirdly enough, the developers actively encourage it!

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins was an incredible entry into the series and ramped up the RPG elements of the franchise substantially.

EAGLE VISION: Clamber up the tallest towers to improve your eagle Senu's perception

An intricately and historically accurate ancient Egypt was there for you to explore. Couple this with a whole new combat system and amazing plot - and you have yourself a near-perfect title.

Gang Beasts

We previously mentioned that we typically see an indie game or two in each campaign.

READY... FIGHT! Developed by indie studio Boneloaf, Gang Beasts is a game you can enjoy with friends

We've put forward Gang Beasts as the last prediction, since the Reddit thread has a way of focusing on past blockbuster titles.

In Gang Beasts, players can do local co-op with a friend, where the main objective is to shove and fight each other in various environments.

Not everyone is too familiar with video games, so this would be a great title for most to pick up and play relatively simply!

Reveal Date

Unlike Sony’s monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

That said, we’ve seen February, March, April and May’s lineups all get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month.

Therefore, expect to see the next free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 26 May at around 3 pm BST.

Deals With Gold

At 11 am on Tuesday 19 May, a fresh set of games was added to the 'Deals With Gold' lineup.

ENDLESS OPTIONS: Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will find some insane discounts in this weekly campaign

The most recognisable titles on the list included Overwatch: Legendary Edition, A Plague Tale: Innocence and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Discounts are valid now through to 25 May, and are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.