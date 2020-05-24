Games With Gold June 2020: Predictions - Ride 2, Assassin's Creed 3, Ori and the Blind Forest, Reddit, Reveal Date, May's Free Xbox Titles & More

Microsoft's Games with Gold monthly campaign provides Xbox Live members with a varied and quality line up of titles, and May’s lineup was no exception.

On the 16 May, we also saw Overlord II, V-Rally and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr join the lineup in place of Sensible World of Soccer.

However, May is coming to an end and we’ve got our eyes fixed on June's releases!

We've named our predictions below, and included some other important details regarding Games With Gold June for your convenience.

Predictions

We got a racing game, a football game and two combat titles in May, so we have no idea what to expect from the next lineup.

Here's our best attempt at guessing predicting the next lineup.

Ride 2

We've seen a lot of car racing games from the Games With Gold campaign, but nothing for motorbike fans.

VROOM VROOM: This game’s flawless graphical style makes it the perfect simulator for motorsport enthusiasts

In Ride 2, you’ll be able to discover, transform and test out the fastest and most iconic motorbikes in the world.

The digital garage offers players more than 170 bikes, new models and categories like the legendary Two-Strokes, Supermoto and Café Racers.

Assassin's Creed 3

With all of the news surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in recent weeks, there's a chance we could see it something from the epic series in June.

CONTROL YOUR DESTINY: Assassin's Creed 3 ends with a BIG choice for the player

Following the events of Revelations, the game explores the life of an 18th-century assassin in Colonial America during the American Revolution.

The main protagonist is a half-English, half-Mohawk man named Ratonhnhaketon - otherwise known as Connor - whose father is Grand Master of the Templar Order in the colonies.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori embarked on a new adventure earlier this year, in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, so who would like to try out the original?

DESTINED FOR MORE: Ori embarks on his journey to save his homeland, the forest of Nibel

Ori and the Blind Forest tells the tale of a young orphan destined for heroics, through a visually stunning action-platformer crafted by Moon Studios.

After a powerful storm sets a series of devastating events, Ori must journey to find courage and confront his nemesis to save the forest of Nibel.

Reddit Predictions

With Reddit predictions, there's almost always a focus on AAA tites, so we thought we'd throw in another title into the mix, which could be a great choice for the 'pick up and play' option.

Gang Beasts

The objective here is simple. You have to shove and fight each other in various environments!

The game is incredibly fun, especially when played in local co-op with a friend - and would be a perfect way of getting someone unfamiliar with Xbox to sit down and have a go.

May’s Lineup

May’s Games with Gold lineup includes:

Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: These titles add up to over £100 in value

On the 16 May we saw Overlord II, V-Rally and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr replace Sensible World of Soccer.

Reveal & Release Date

Since two of the three remaining May titles expire on the 31 May, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Monday 1 June.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

However, unlike PS Plus, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month.

We've seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so that's the best educated guess we can provide.

This sets the next release date to be Tuesday 26 May, so expect to hear about the new titles at around 3 pm BST.