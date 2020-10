Games With Gold June 2020: Latest News - Reveal Date, Release Date, & More

June's Games with Gold are now out!

Here's what's coming up this month.

June’s Lineup

The games we have this month are:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse : Available 1-30 June on Xbox One

: Available 1-30 June on Xbox One Coffee Talk : Available 16 June-15 July on Xbox One

: Available 16 June-15 July on Xbox One Destroy All Humans! : Available 1-15 June on Xbox One & Xbox 360

: Available 1-15 June on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Sine Mora: Available 16-30 June on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Reveal Date

This month's games were revealed Tuesday 26 May at around 10am ET / 4pm BST.

