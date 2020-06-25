UPDATED* Games With Gold July 2020 Release Date: When Can I Download? First Game Revealed, June's Free Games, Deals, Discounts, Microsoft Store & More

Games With Gold is a godsend for Xbox players, giving them free games every month with their Xbox Live subscription.

Here's when you'll be able to get your hands on Games With Gold July!

Latest News - At the ready!

With no announcement on Tuesday, July's Games with Gold announcement could come any day now!

First Game Revealed!

The first title for Games with Gold July looks to have been leaked on the Xbox store.

Head to our latest news article to see what it is!

When Can I Download?

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE AS EVER: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month, making it pretty hard to judge when the next games will be announced.

Reveal Date

We’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, but with that this month being 30 June, Xbox are likely to reveal the games earlier.

VARIATION: What genre of games are you expecting this month? We've already made our predictions which you can find in the link below

That means we could find out this month's games on Thursday 25 or Friday 26 June.

READ MORE: Predictions for Games With Gold July’s Lineup

The games usually arrive at some time between 10am-12pm / 3-5 pm (BST), so you'll have to keep an eye out for our update on the day.

June’s Titles

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May, but there wasn't exactly a standout blockbuster title.

VFM: June’s line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Players still have access to:

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (1 - 30 June)

Coffee Talk (16 June - 15 July)

Xbox 360's Sine Mora (16 - 30 June)

READ MORE: PS Plus July Latest News

Xbox players got Destroy All Humans, but this has already expired.

Microsoft Store's Top Deals

The standout offer from the ‘Deals' section on the Microsoft Store includes getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

IS THAT ALL? For just £1, can you really afford not to sign up?

This offer provides players with access to Xbox Live Gold, and with it, hundreds of high-quality games to get through.

READ MORE: Games With Gold Latest Deals, Discounts and Offer

The Microsoft Store’s ‘Deals With Gold' section also sees new titles added regularly, so we recommend that you check it out.

For more impressive deals ahead of the big reveal, head on over to Deals page on the Microsoft Store.