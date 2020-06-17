Games With Gold July 2020 Deals, Discounts & Offers: Deals With Gold, Predictions, Release Date & More

In recent months we've seen a vast array of games feature in Games With Gold campaigns.

So will July be any different? Probably not, and we reflected this in our predictions.

But if you're looking to nab a great deal as we approach the big reveal date, you've come to the right place! Continue below for everything we've found.

Deals, Discount & Offers

The Microsoft Store's 'Deals With Gold' section regularly sees new titles added (with their prices slashed of course).

THIS WEEK: A fresh set of titles have been added to the 'Deals With Gold' section in the Microsoft Store

Some standout titles from this week's selection include:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

For Honour (Year 3 pass)

SnowRunner

Save Your Nuts

Another standout offer from the 'Deals' section includes getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only £1.

IS THAT ALL? For just £1, can you really afford not to sign up?

This gives players access to Xbox Live Gold, and with it, over 100 high-quality games.

For more deals, head on over to Deals page on the Microsoft Store.

When will the Lineup release?

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE AS EVER: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month, but we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so we’re sticking to Tuesday 23 June.

Predictions

Our in-house predictions for July are optimistic as ever, and they include:

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is a competitive 5v5 first-person shooter, mixing CS:GO’s precision and aim with League of Legend’s abilities and characters.

BREACH AND CLEAR: Fight with friends using co-ordinated tactics

There’s a small chance that Siege could appear amongst a crop of indie games at the end of the mouth, so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Taking things away from Ancient Egypt, Odyssey follows the mythological history of the Peloponnesian War, where a male or female mercenary fights to unite their family.

FOR SPARTA: Athenians and Spartans were at war with each other for many years during this period

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla primed for a 2020 release, now would be the perfect time to get hands-on with the series.

The Sims 4

Alhough we’ve already seen it land on PS Plus before, there's still a chance that The Sims 4 could feature in July's line-up.

PLAY GOD: You’ll be able to design, build and populate your house however you fancy in The Sims 4

We've seen other titles feature on for both of the campaigns, and the massively popular life sim would go down a treat.