Low-Ki, Sonjay Dutt, and Trevor Lee open up about the X Division

On this week’s edition of the GFW conference call, we hear from three pioneers of the X Division in Low-Ki, Sonjay Dutt and Trevor Lee. Dutt and Lee are set to compete for the X Division Championship at Destination X on August 17th and discuss both their upcoming contest and the history of the division in this X-travaganza!

Looking back

Looking back at X Division, what was the most monumental, biggest turning point for the X Division in the 15 year history of the company?

Trevor Lee: I think I can go ahead and start by saying Trevor Lee vs William Weeks was the turning point for what’s going to elevate us back to the top.

Low-Ki: I’ve been in the X Division since the beginning, since day one. I was in the very first X Division match. I’ve been in numerous extensions of the X Division, which ultimately turned into Ultimate X. There have been several [turning points] but I think the most recent one was our two out of three falls at Slammiversary XV. Reason being that this match was an accumulation of experience in the X Division and we went out and did it in the way that we know how. Just go out and compete as hard as we can and leave it all out in the ring. That’s exactly what we did. This is a rebuilding stage and we rebuild off of incredibly high quality. There have been several instances throughout the years from other champions but the focus right now is us moving forward so I would put my foot down with Slamm XV.

Sonjay Dutt: I’ll second that one.

What is your favourite X Division match that you were not involved in?

SD: I remember a Chris Sabin and Samoa Joe match, a long long time ago and it blew me away. I thought that was incredible. I don’t even remember if it was part of the X Division. It was when Joe had first come to us, about 2006 or along those lines, that was an awesome one that stood out to me. There was an, I think, Sabin, Petey and AJ, Ultimate X that really stood out to me. There’s got to be others but I can’t remember yesterday let alone what happened two years ago.

TL: I was a big fan of a lot of the earlier X Division stuff. Unfortunately, some of those matches had to do with some of the people in this conversation, but any of the earlier Ultimate X matches with AJ, Sabin, and Ki, were all amazing matches for me.

﻿Low-Ki: I would concur with that, the one that stands out with me would be Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels; not from an observer standpoint but from a performer’s standpoint. I’m smaller than all those men, I had to earn my way just like they did and to see the level of performance that came out from all of them, the competitiveness, and that type of competitiveness raises or elevates the game of your competitors. You see this in fighting all the time; you match up with a good fighter, he brings the best out of you. Matches such as that stick out to me.

Trevor, what was your experience and your memories working on Total Nonstop Deletion?

TL: It was definitely something I have never done before. I have never been shot with fireworks. I have never been buried underground. It was definitely something awkward, weird, more different than anything I’ve done before but it was something cool. It’s something that will live in history of Global Force Wrestling.

What do you think of so many of your former colleagues holding top spots in WWE?

SD: I think it’s great. It’s great to see guys get that kind of opportunity to showcase their talents on that kind of stage. I think it’s amazing.

Low-Ki: I second that but I’d like to add that it’s deserving because I know how hard each of those men work. I’ve been in the ring and experienced their competitive levels first hand and can attest to the work ethic that they had to achieve those positions and maintain those positions. These are world class performers. For them to have the spots that they have now, it’s because of their hard work. It’s not because of a fluke, it’s not because of some weird happening, they’ve earned their position as they did when they were with us.

Which match is tougher, Ultimate X or the traditional ladder match?

Low-Ki: That’s a good question because they present different problems for traditional wrestlers. One is that we don’t begin our careers participating in these activities; it’s not what we train for. However, these are new elements introduced to use as we expand and go further into our careers. So, they do create obstacles in us accomplishing what we need to do, which is win. With that being said, I’ve been involved in many interesting scenarios such as ladder matches and Ultimate X and from personal experience I would say the most difficult match to perform in would be the Ultimate X.

TL: Ultimate X matches are absolutely terrible. You have to climb even higher than in a ladder match. Now, any match with Sonjay Dutt is gonna be a cakewalk for me but I think the Ultimate X match is going to be a little more difficult.

SD: 100% Ultimate X

Looking forward

Who would you like to see added to the Global Force roster to breathe new life into the X Division?

﻿Low-Ki: I have a few people I would consider. Especially for the difference in styles, I would say Will Ospreay, although he may be bound to other companies, his in-ring style is unique and then the contrast to him would be somebody who he elevated against, Ricochet. Those two unique performers have pretty unique styles that are difficult to copy. On the flip side of that, somebody like Keith Lee: a giant, but the man can move. Uniqueness is what will set everybody apart. Going into different places around the world, Pentagon Jr, Fenix… their style is what elevates them and they are just as passionate as many other members of the X Division. We have more stars coming in that are well accomplished before arriving here.

How do you feel the house shows in New York went, and how important are they to the development of GFW?

﻿SD: The live events were excellent. It’s no secret that the company is going through a rebuilding stage and part of that is being super confident and getting out there in front of the people, being live and showing them, ‘look, this is what is going on in the company, not sure what you thought was going on before, but it’s completely different tonight’. It’s a completely different cast of characters behind the scenes and in front of the camera and what we are trying to do is build this thing again from the ground up and let the people know that, hey, this is a different day. What better way to do it than to get out on the road and shake hands and kiss babies, you know, the whole cliche thing? Working out there and showing the whole product first hand in front of the fans. Long Island and Staten Island were awesome events. We had great matches and everyone worked really hard. It really was a good night across the board I don’t think anyone went home disappointed.

﻿Low-Ki: I second that. The events are very important because it’s an establishing ground for developing our reputation moving forward. We’re shedding an old reputation and rebuilding a new one and at this stage, with the live events and new environments such as these stadiums, these are a little more intimate than you would find in other realms, such as larger venues. The intimacy comes from the performers and everyone from top to bottom, male and female, came to work on these events. By earning the respect of all the customers they’re earning the respect of our viewers. It seems like we keep everything positive, we keep everything constructive and there’s nothing but positivity on the horizon for GFW.

What are your thoughts on ‘Option C’ not being involved in Destination X this year?

SD: That’s right, this year in Destination X that option is not in effect. Doesn’t mean that it can’t be put into play later on, at a later date, in a different time or a different place. I think that myself, Trevor, Caleb Konley, Laredo Kid, we’re really focused right now on elevating the X Division and I think that Low-Ki is the perfect example of elevating your style and performance in the X Division and then catapulting yourself up and at Destination X, Low-Ki is getting his Global Championship shot so that’s a great representation of what can happen through your hard work in the X-Division.

Low-Ki: The understanding of the X Division is that this is the identity of our company and it has been for quite some time. From the beginning, this is what has set us apart from everyone else. However, this is a growing stage because for the most part this is where you see young unknown competitors cut their teeth in the pros and elevate themselves on worldwide scale. Not just me, not just Sonjay, but there have been many other professionals who have come through the X Division who have gone on to do extremely powerful and extremely successful things. It’s a very important time to be in the X Division because it’s now a new era of Global Force, moving into a new era of professional wrestling. It’s an exciting time.

Who is your favourite to win the Super X Cup tournament?

SD: I don’t know. It’s a toss-up right now, it really is.

﻿Low-Ki: I think Dezmond [Xavier] has the most momentum. He’s is young and hasn’t been injured yet which has a very strong influence on in-ring performance. If you haven’t been injured, you have the utmost confidence in your capabilities and his are through the roof.﻿

﻿TL: I don’t care for Dezmond at all so I’m gonna go with Ishimori.

After the success of the Super X Cup, do you think we’ll see the return of the World X Cup?

﻿SD: I think there’s definitely room for something like that to happen in the near future. It is just a matter of timing and logistics. We’ve got the partnerships in place. We’ve got the talent in place. That could definitely be the next progression into a new tournament featuring X Division style wrestlers.

Trevor, how much of an influence are Low-Ki and Sonjay Dutt on your career?

TL: After Destination X, I’m going to be a three time X Division Champion. I’ve been a tag team champion. I’m the youngest almost-Grand Slam Champion of the company. I don’t care about Sonjay or Low-Ki, those guys have had their time. They’re great guys I’m sure but now is Trevor Lee’s time and that’s all you need to worry about.

Sonjay’s say

Was it worth the wait to win the X Division Championship for the first time in India?

SD: Absolutely. I think that timing in life is everything. Especially here, with this type of situation. All of the stars kind of aligned, everything kind of fell into place and heading into that type of match, title change and whatnot, there was no better opponent than a guy like Low-Ki. The story just told itself - my eye injury and then Low-Ki’s eye getting messed up in India too, so both of us going into the match with these injuries, the whole backstory of me having to win it in front of my people… that type of atmosphere and emotion couldn’t have been conveyed anywhere near appropriately if it was just on a pay-per-view five or six years ago. I think we did a great job of making it mean something.

Sonjay, what is it like to work both on-screen and behind the scenes?

Sonjay: It’s a tough job juggling both of those areas. It’s kinda like time management, separating yourself from your backstage job and duties to your on-screen persona. It really is tough, it’s a lot of work. It’s the first time I’ve ever done it and it’s a juggling act. Part of my decision to come here was due to that and the close relationship I had, not just the Jarretts but everyone else backstage. The challenges of rebuilding this thing - fresh ideas and fresh new concepts - it is challenging. It doesn’t leave with me with many hours left in the day, I’ll tell you that.

What factors played into your decision to move to GFW rather than WWE?

Sonjay: A lot of factors played into that. Part of it is that I am 35 and I have a wife and kids. I’ve got a family that I’ve got to put first before my decisions in life. That was a big chunk of the decision-making process: what was best for them, my family with two young children. I slept on it for a long time but I had to put my family first; I have a 6-year-old and an 8-month-old and a wife, and those factors outweigh anything.

Was Jinder Mahal winning the WWE title a reaction to GFW’s successes in India?

Sonjay: I don’t know about WWE, but our plans were solid from the start. We knew we were going to India and that I was Indian. It was something we had been planning for a while. We had previously worked in India filming episodes of Ring Ka King which was really the first foray for any professional wrestling to go and create content in India. We developed and created 14-15 new Indian stars that we plucked from obscurity, from different villages and that was the first time anyone ever did that. We were building on that connection, to go over and actually shoot content over there proved to them that we were the real deal. India has a large population with a growing expendable income and it is up to us to go over there and promote professional wrestling as an alternative activity that they can do. At the moment, if they were to go out and spend money on going to see something, it would be a Bollywood film or cricket. To provide an alternative way to spend their money rather than only being able to keep up with it on TV, that’s the hard part for all of us as an industry to tackle.

The down-low from Low-Ki

What influenced your decision to return to GFW and what else would you like to accomplish in the company?

﻿Low-Ki: Well, Global Force is something that I’ve represented for going on 20 years. I’ve done it the old fashioned way, with hard work. I’m a five time X Division Champion; that’s well documented. I’m now a new member of the Latin American X-Change alongside my first instructor, Homicide. He began me on this journey in professional wrestling. Not only do you have the student and the teacher together but you have the same mindset and the only mindset is forward, or moving up. I’ve accomplished everything that I needed to accomplish in any other realm in the company, except the world championship. The last time that I had a crack at the world championship was in 2003, I believe, against AJ Styles - and he got away with one. That was the last time that I was involved in a world championship match and that’s not because of me, that’s because of mismanagement. I’m a world class competitor. As I stated upon my return, I’m one of the few guys who can go anywhere on the planet and be an immediate threat to champions. Why? Because I have the lineage, I have the credibility and I have the ferocity to become a threat. With Global Force, I came in with the intent to go after Lashley; he’s never seen anything like me. I’m not Rey Mysterio. I’m not Matt Sydal. I come at you in a completely different manner and I’m skillful at it. However, Lashley is no longer the champion, it’s Alberto, and to me, it doesn’t matter who it is; these are all high-class pedigrees of world class champions… I’m the same, I come from the same cut. It doesn’t matter who has the top position. If it isn’t me, they’re going to have to see me one way or the other and I highly doubt they’re going to be prepared for what’s coming.

Low-Ki, why have you decided to wrestle in a suit since your return to GFW?

﻿Low-Ki: The original thought behind it was a silent protest and that was against the business practice from New Japan Pro Wrestling in Japan, which led to my final performance at the Tokyo Dome. [For the full story, read our full interview with Low-Ki about this disagreement with NJPW here] However, with that being said, I don’t want anyone to see New Japan Pro Wrestling as a negative; that was just my personal experience in dealing with the business practice of the company. It’s still one of the top companies for improving our craft but it was to protest and suggest that people not consider me a hitman, but consider me a professional. I want everyone to understand that it takes a professional to do what we do, to do it well and to do that at an extremely high level. It warrants respect but also excitement and by doing so I was able to perform in the Tokyo Dome in front of 45,000 people against Prince Devitt and Kota Ibushi without even having to utter a word. I’ve had people talking about it since then. It’s a captivating sight, you don’t normally see a competitor able to perform the way that I perform with limited attire. It’s very difficult to perform with that type of ring attire; it’s difficult enough in normal ring attire with professional wrestlers normally have. I’m elevating the game by making it even more difficult and creating a level of difficulty that won’t necessarily be matched.

How have you enjoyed working in the United Kingdom?

Low-Ki: I’ve recently been to the UK for 4FW and Fight Club and there’s a lot of excitement there because, as I stated years ago, British wrestling is on the rise and it’s because it’s more of a collective effort. It’s not as cutthroat as it used to be here in the United States; it was dog-eat-dog, everybody was competing against each other rather than working with one another. When I think of the UK, I think of people like Zack Sabre, Mark Haskins, Pete Dunne… these people have earned their reputations but it’s a long haul because of the environment that used to exist in the UK. It used to be more sporadic but now you have more opportunities. Now, those men have led the way. Ospreay, Marty Scurll… you have more people getting that platform to excel and I think performers such as these would do well in the X Division.

What are your thoughts on the retirement of Davey Richards?

﻿Low-Ki: I thought this was a great opportunity to showcase the humanity of our professionals. I’ve known Davey for over 10 years, I’ve seen him grow up within this industry and for him to come in as a young, excited performer, earn his reputation, earn his stripes by traveling the world, moving about and going to different companies, earning his experience, becoming a high quality performer and then, being able to leave on his own terms to pursue something that will prepare the rest of his life for him and his family; I thought that was an extremely positive thing to do and the way that he did it was well managed. He did it with the blessings of Global Force. It was done in a professional manner. It was done in a respectful manner and I think that this is something that is insight into what you see on television. These are not entertainers, these are human beings, these are people and they need to be able to provide for themselves and their families just like anyone else would. I thought that it was an extremely positive scenario for everyone involved.

What do you think could be the next innovation that the X Division produces?

﻿Low-Ki: I think it would be in the quality of the performers. The X Division has a lineage of high quality performance and in order to maintain that legacy, you have to see it from the members who would be participating in the division. Members like Dezmond Xavier, Ishimori, Fantasma, Drago. The quality is coming from the style differences, forcing everybody to step up their game when they’re matched up against people of different styles. This is a new era in our profession. This is a new era in the industry. This is a new era in the company. The quality is what needs to be maintained because that is what gave the company its identity in the first place.

We’re very excited for Destination X next week. Make sure you tune in! Let us know which match you’re most looking forward to in the comment section.