With the current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar not set to appear until Survivor Series, there is a big question that needs answering: who should be next in line to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. There are many superstars who deserve, but these are the top five options.
WWE 2K
16 Oct 2017
WWE Universal Championship: 5 challengers who should take on Lesnar
With a successful title defense against Braun Strowman at No Mercy, we take a look at who should challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship next.
Jump To