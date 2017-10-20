WWE TLC 2017: Updated card, where and when to watch (Updated 20 October)

Only two weeks after WWE gave us Hell in a Cell, it's now time for Raw to return to pay-per-view with Tables, Ladders & Chairs. While a reunion of The Shield and the debut of Sister Abigail were planned, a medical issue affecting multiple members of the roster has led to a last minute shift in plans. With both Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns unable to compete, suitable replacements have been found. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will make his in-ring return in the night's main event by teaming with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. AJ Styles of SmackDown Live will also be making an appearance to take on fellow former Bullet Club leader "The Demon" Finn Balor.

How to watch Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC)

When: The event will take place on Sunday, October 22nd. It will start at 8 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM Pacific Time, and 1 AM British Time (technically on Monday, October 23rd). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, October 23rd. It will start at 5 AM India Standard Time and 10 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time. The Kickoff Show will start one hour prior to the main start time, so 7 PM Eastern Time, etc. The main show is scheduled to last approximately three hours and may be followed by an edition of Raw Talk on the WWE Network.

Where: As always, TLC is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $10 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial that will allow you to enjoy TLC. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office for £14.95 (€21.95 in Ireland). It is available in Australia via Main Event for $24.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch TLC.

Kickoff Show: While TLC will primarily be available on the WWE Network, the Kickoff will also have a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Matches

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match: Kurt Angle, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus

With Roman Reigns out of action for medical reasons, the full reunion of The Shield has been postponed in favor of the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The General Manager of Monday Night Raw will lace up his boots in a WWE ring for the first time in years to team with the Raw Tag Team Champions and face the massive team of Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Mickie James

After fending off multiple challengers at No Mercy, Alexa Bliss will be squaring off against someone she helped bring back to the WWE during her time on SmackDown Live. The tensions have been rising since Bliss made disparaging comments about Mickie's age on Raw Talk following No Mercy, and Alexa has continued to attack Mickie for her age in recent weeks. Can Mickie prove her wrong and capture the Raw Women's Championship?

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto (c) vs Enzo Amore

Former United States Champion Kalisto shocked the world a few weeks back when he arrived on Monday Night Raw and captured the Cruiserweight Championship from Enzo shortly after the new champion had defeated Neville. Enzo has recently evened up his issues with the 205 Live roster by enlisting some of them as hired guns, but can Enzo's questionable tactics help him regain the Cruiserweight Title?

"The Demon" Finn Balor vs AJ Styles﻿

While we were initially going to be seeing the arrival of Sister Abigail, a medical issue has left Bray Wyatt unable to compete. However, a more than suitable replacement has been borrowed from SmackDown Live in the form of former WWE Champion AJ Styles. He will go up against "The Demon" Finn Balor. This is a dream match that many fans have hoped for as both men used to lead Bullet Club, and fate seems to have brought it to us in a way no one expected.

Asuka vs Emma

We've been hearing for weeks about the impending debut of The Empress of Tomorrow, and it's finally here. Emma earned her place in the match recently on an episode of Raw, but all she's really won is a beating at the hands of the undefeated former NXT Women's Champion. Emma has faced Asuka before, but it's likely to end just the same against the woman with an undefeated streak even more impressive than Goldberg's.

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

While only occasionally trying to settle their differences on Raw, these four men have been at odds for some time on 205 Live. Rich Swann is making sure the numbers are even, but will the dastardly duo of The Brian Kendrick and Cedric Alexander be too much for them to handle?

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs Alicia Fox

The Kickoff Show will feature one match, and it will see Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks try to settle some issues what were only exacerbated when Fox viciously attacked Banks backstage on Raw. While this is currently a pure grudge match, a win will definitely give the victor some leverage in earning a future shot at the Raw Women's Championship.