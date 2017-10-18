WWE SmackDown Live Results and Recap: The Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Show (October 17, 2017)

When at its best, SmackDown Live is able to remind us exactly how a two-hour wrestling show is supposed to feel. There tends to be one key overarching story, but with several other independent ones mixed in along the way. There’s no denying that the best part of SmackDown Live right now is Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and the choice to have them both start and end the episode kept things together throughout. There were still some bumps along the way, and definitely some questionable decisions, but on the whole SmackDown put together a quality show this week.

Jinder Mahal challenges...Brock Lesnar?

When this rumor started to float around throughout the last week, it was hard to believe. It seems like about as pointless a contest as possible, but apparently it could be happening. Jinder laid down a clear challenge to The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam because he wants to show the WWE Universe why he is so great. Jinder went on and on about how India recognizes his greatness, but he needs to defeat someone the WWE Universe sees as unbeatable in order to prove himself. Knowing that I’ll be at Survivor Series in the crowd, this match just makes my stomach churn. Of course, I wouldn’t mind seeing Jinder get suplexed all the way Mumbai.

It was quickly announced that Brock Lesnar will actually be appearing on Raw this coming Monday to respond to the challenge of The Modern Day Maharajah. In the midst of his challenge, Mahal also stated he’d “beaten every worthy challenger” on SmackDown Live and that this was part of why he had to challenge Lesnar. Of course, AJ Styles quickly answered and inserted himself right back into contention for the WWE Championship by stating Jinder had never beaten him. It quickly broke down, and AJ ended up sending Mahal and The Singh Brothers into retreat from his onslaught. Of course, WWE seems to have already forgotten this moment from a mere five months ago.