WWE SmackDown Live Power Rankings: KO continues his climb (September 12, 2017)

This week's installment of SmackDown Live was a joy to watch! Let's see how the power rankings reflect the goings on of the week.

NUMBER 10: CHAD GABLE AND SHELTON BENJAMIN (+1)

Gable and Benjamin picked up a win over The Hype Bros this week to pick up even more momentum. The pair is looking good and I'm looking forward to them pushing for a shot at the tag titles.

NUMBER 9: NATALYA (+1)

Despite successfully defending her championship this week I still don't care about what Natalya is doing.

NUMBER 8: BOBBY ROODE (-1)

Still no Bobby Roode, I eagerly await his glorious return.

NUMBER 7: BARON CORBIN (+1)

It is clear that Baron is the next feud for AJ Styles. I'm excited. As a Baron Corbin fan, I'm relieved he is still in the mix and not completely buried.

NUMBER 6: THE USOS (-3)

The Usos lost their championships once again, but these quick exchanges of the championships between the two teams are exactly what the title needs. It makes both teams feel competitive and like the title is important, which it is.

NUMBER 5: AJ STYLES (-1)

I was a little disappointed by the US Championship match this week. It wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, it just wasn't phenomenal. There will be more matches to come though so I'm not stressed.

NUMBER 4: THE NEW DAY (+2)

The New Day are champions once again as they continue to build an incredible legacy as a team, I love it!

NUMBER 3: SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (-1)

I really, really, really, hope that Shinsuke takes the championship from Jinder at Hell in a Cell, that's all I can say at this point.

NUMBER 2: JINDER MAHAL (-1)

Instead of going on a tirade that isn't worth the effort I'll just say that Jinder's promo was trash this week and his title reign has been just as trash.

NUMBER 1: KEVIN OWENS (+4)

This week SmackDown Live was the Kevin Owens show. Anyone who feared for KO's future in the company can rest easy now. Vince doesn't bump for just anybody, let alone take a fierce headbutt. KO has a future at the very top of the WWE.

Do you agree or disagree with this week's rankings? Let us know in the comments below!