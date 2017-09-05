header decal
05 Sep 2017

WWE Raw Results and Recap: Braun and Big Show bring the beef (September 4, 2017)

WWE Raw Results and Recap: Braun and Big Show bring the beef (September 4, 2017)

Despite a sluggish stretch, this week's Raw finds plenty of ways to make No Mercy a lot more interesting.

Cena and Reigns are at it again

The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy is a good placeholder

Can we exorcise the Balor-Wyatt feud?

The Women's Division gets a sense of direction

No cage can contain Braun Strowman

Quick Hits

  • Jason Jordan's entrance music is better, but it's still not quite there.
  • That said, it's hard to care about his music while he's doing roll-through Northern Lights suplexes. Good lord.
  • Both John Cena and Roman Reigns look like they're absolutely sick of each other. The facial expressions are adding a lot to this feud.
  • Somebody tell Roman Reigns, and a few others on the roster, that the gay jokes should be left on the WWE Network archive.
  • I am so sick of Enzo, but I did enjoy him telling Tony Nese that he was just some dude who "lost his job at Chippendales."
  • A question for everyone: is there a way to make Bray Wyatt interesting again? I'd love to hear your thoughts.

What did you think of the Steel Cage Match? Let us know in the comments below!

