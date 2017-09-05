WWE Raw Results and Recap: Braun and Big Show bring the beef (September 4, 2017)

Cena and Reigns are at it again
The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy is a good placeholder
Can we exorcise the Balor-Wyatt feud?
The Women's Division gets a sense of direction
No cage can contain Braun Strowman
Quick Hits
- Jason Jordan's entrance music is better, but it's still not quite there.
- That said, it's hard to care about his music while he's doing roll-through Northern Lights suplexes. Good lord.
- Both John Cena and Roman Reigns look like they're absolutely sick of each other. The facial expressions are adding a lot to this feud.
- Somebody tell Roman Reigns, and a few others on the roster, that the gay jokes should be left on the WWE Network archive.
- I am so sick of Enzo, but I did enjoy him telling Tony Nese that he was just some dude who "lost his job at Chippendales."
- A question for everyone: is there a way to make Bray Wyatt interesting again? I'd love to hear your thoughts.