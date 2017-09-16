WWE Raw Power Rankings: Braun continues his ascent (September 11, 2017)

This week I was relieved to see that rather than just caving into the pressure of competing with Monday night football, Monday Night Raw decided to shuffle the lineup around to work with the football and still have a strong show.

NUMBER 10: ELIAS (+1)

Elias is low-key in a great spot on Monday Night Raw. His gimmick allows him to get decent time talking to the crowd and he has looked great in the ring. Every mid card needs a heel who can both look strong or put over a superstar climbing the ranks and Elias is perfect for that.

NUMBER 9: NEVILLE (+1)

I don't want Neville vs Enzo at No Mercy, or ever for that matter. Sucks that Neville gets screwed by my hate of Enzo but, it is what it is.

NUMBER 8: ALEXA BLISS (=)

Alexa is still champion heading into No Mercy but with the announcement that Asuka's arrival on Monday Night Raw is imminent, I struggle to imagine anyone but Asuka being champ.

NUMBER 7: FINN BALOR (=)

I really hope that WWE doesn't set up the narrative of Finn being powerless without the Demon persona. If Finn is going to transcend into star status he needs to win at No Mercy.

NUMBER 6: THE MIZ (=)

First of all, congratulations to both The Miz and Maryse on their pregnancy. The Miz has become a master of the faux-shoot promo over the last year or so and it is always a pleasure to watch. It was interesting to see someone in the cruiserweight division go one on one with someone outside of the division.

NUMBER 5: SETH ROLLINS AND DEAN AMBROSE (=)

It is such a delight seeing two people with the chemistry that Seth and Dean have working together. They talk on commentary as if no one else is there. They really come across as a new team, and not just a nostalgia act remembering The Shield. It's gonna suck when they break up again.

NUMBER 4: ROMAN REIGNS (=)

Whilst Roman is showing small improvements week by week on his promos, it is coming at the expense of him getting verbally mauled by Cena every time. Props to Roman on his great match with Jason Jordan this week though.

NUMBER 3: JOHN CENA (=)

John Cena is great. He is working overtime to put over talent and sell interest in the upcoming PPV. Get this shovel nonsense out of my face.

NUMBER 2: BROCK LESNAR (-1)

Brock can only get beaten up by Braun so many times before I have to concede Braun is looking stronger than him despite Brock being the champion.

NUMBER 1: BRAUN STROWMAN (+1)

Braun is a beast there is no debating it. He has all the tools to make it to the top of the pecking order in WWE and honestly he is basically there.

