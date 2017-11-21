header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

WWE 2K

21 Nov 2017

WWE: Ranking all the Grand Slam Champions

WWE: Ranking all the Grand Slam Champions

Roman Reigns is the newest Grand Slam Champion, but where does he rank among the rest?

Jump To

It takes a special talent to be a Grand Slam Champion in the professional wrestling world. To be in the conversation for the main, midcard, and even tag team belts throughout one's entire career is not only a testament to what they can do in the ring or on the microphone but also to how respected they are amongst the higher-ups.

Roman Reigns became the latest member of this exclusive club when he pinned The Miz on Monday Night Raw last night to win his first Intercontinental Championship, a move that had been in the works for the last month but had likely been delayed following Reigns' brief departure due to illness.

Though some members of the WWE Universe are thrilled that the Big Dog is part of this exclusive club, he's got a long way to go before he truly is one of the greats to have earned this honor. For others who have climbed the same ladder, there are several who rank above him.

The question, however, is simple. Amongst the Grand Slam Champs, where does Reigns' ranking land?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy