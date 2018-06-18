header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

WWE 2K

18 Jun 2018

WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Worst 5 moments

WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Worst 5 moments

Money in the Bank had countless unforgettable moments, but it was a show definitely not without flaws. Here are the worst moments.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Mike Kalasnik)

Overall, Money in the Bank turned into one of the best shows WWE has put together this year. If you ignore three specific matches (which will be addressed here), it was a near-perfect effort. Unfortunately, those three matches (and a few other issues) made the list here as the five worst parts of Money in the Bank. 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy