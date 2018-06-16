WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Full match card and predictions, where and when to watch (Updated June 16)

(Photo credit: Shared Account)

WWE brings us the 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday and it's as exciting as ever. There's always an aura of intrigue around Money in the Bank as one superstar could change their entire career just by pulling down that briefcase. We've also got several huge championship matches, including Ronda Rousey in only her second match ever and the fifth installment of the AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura saga. Here's everything you need to know before Money in the Bank!

How to watch Money in the Bank

When: The event will take place on Sunday, June 17th. It will start at 7 PM Eastern Time, 4 PM Pacific Time, and 12 AM British Time (technically on Monday, June 18th). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, June 18th. It will start at 4:30 AM India Standard Time and 10 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The Kickoff Show will start one hour prior to the main start time, so 6 PM Eastern Time, etc. The main show is scheduled to last approximately four hours and may be followed by a fallout show on the WWE Network.

Where: As always, Money in the Bank is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $10 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial that will allow you to enjoy Money in the Bank. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office for £14﻿﻿.95 (€21.95 in Ireland). It is available in Australia via Main Event for $24.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch Money in the Bank.

Kickoff Show: While Money in the Bank will primarily be available on the WWE Network, the Kickoff will also have a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The fifth chapter of the ongoing saga between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura comes to us at Money in the Bank. After Nakamura pinned Styles in a non-title match on SmackDown Live, he earned the right to decide they will face off in a Last Man Standing Match. If their last two clashes are any indication, we can expect the most brutal collision imaginable.

Predictions: Shinsuke Nakamura (Patches, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, Craig, Liam, Toby, Binnzy, Randy), AJ Styles (Keegan, Braydon)﻿

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey

There are plenty of arguments on both sides about whether Ronda Rousey is ready for this opportunity, but the match is official either way. It’ll only be Rousey’s second match in WWE, but she could pick up an early title win if she performs like she did at WrestleMania 34.

Predictions: Ronda Rousey (Patches, Andrew, Craig, Liam, Toby, Binnzy, Braydon), Nia Jax (Jonathan, Josh, Keegan, Randy)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs Asuka

While Carmella has been able to use timing and dirty tactics to topple Charlotte Flair twice, it remains to be seen if that plan will work against The Empress of Tomorrow. Carmella appeared legitimately scared of Asuka when the match was announced, but she’ll have nowhere to run at Money in the Bank when she defends against Asuka.

Predictions: Carmella (Andrew, Craig, Binnzy, Braydon, Randy), Asuka (Patches, Jonathan, Josh, Toby, Keegan, Liam)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs Elias

While Seth Rollins has been focused on being a fighting champion and taking on all comers, it was his failure to see the guitar shot from Elias that set this whole thing off. Tension have risen and more guitars have become casualties of war, but can "The Drifter" finally capture championship gold?

Predictions: Seth Rollins (Patches, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, Liam, Toby, Keegan, Binnzy, Braydon, Randy), Elias (Craig)

﻿SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Show)

After picking up a huge win over The Usos on SmackDown Live, The Club has earned the right to challenge The Bludgeon Brothers at Money in the Bank. It'll be a refreshingly new matchup, and it'll be interesting to see if the power of Gallows can help even the odds against such a dominant team. If the past is any indication, The Bludgeon Brothers may make Gallows and Anderson regret this opportunity.

﻿Predictions: The Bludgeon Brothers (Patches, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, Craig, Toby, Keegan, Braydon, Randy), Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Liam, Binnzy)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs Finn Balor vs The Miz vs Rusev vs Bobby Roode vs Kevin Owens vs The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods) vs Samoa Joe

Thanks to the cross-promotional nature of WWE pay-per-views moving forward, we’ll see both Raw and SmackDown superstars in each Money in the Bank ladder match. The men's match is filled with talent at very different points in their careers. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and The Miz are former champions hoping to be on top once again. Rusev, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe have all never captured a world title. The New Day is left with a painstaking decision. Only one thing is clear. Someone's career will change forever.

Predictions: The Miz (Josh, Braydon, Andrew, Randy), Finn Balor (Patches, Toby), Samoa Joe (Craig, Liam), Big E (Jonathan, Binnzy), Kevin Owens (Keegan),

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Lana vs Natalya vs Naomi vs Sasha Banks

Much like the men's Money in the Bank match, the third ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match features veterans, rookies, and everything in between. Ember Moon and Lana are still hoping to prove themselves on the main roster. Charlotte, Alexa, Becky, Naomi, Nattie, and Sasha all crave the championship gold they once held. And every one of these women will give everything they have to leave with that briefcase. Expect chaos.

Predictions: Ember Moon (Andrew, Craig, Liam, Keegan), Becky Lynch (Patches, Toby), Lana (Binnzy, Randy), Alexa Bliss (Jonathan), Sasha Banks (Braydon)

Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal

One of three grudge matches will feature Roman Reigns taking on Jinder Mahal. It's a rivalry that has struggled to click, despite the glimpse of fun a few moments have provided. It's difficult to know if Jinder's slow powerhouse style will work with Roman, as a poor showing could be extremely detrimental to Jinder's future. They're trying to get Roman cheered, and even this probably won't do it.

Predictions: Roman Reigns (Patches, Andrew, Josh, Craig, Liam, Toby, Keegan, Binnzy, Braydon, Randy), Jinder Mahal (Jonathan)

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

This wasn't a match most fans were particularly enthralled by the first time it happened, and this one isn't any more interesting. Even if Cass can pull off an upset win, Daniel Bryan has already proven himself more than capable of toppling "bigger" opponents. While the win would boost Cass, it feels like a waste to have a once in a lifetime competitor back in the ring doing pointless things like this.

Predictions: Daniel Bryan (Patches, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, Liam, Toby, Keegan), Big Cass (Craig, Binnzy, Braydon, Randy)

Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Speaking of pointless, the only thing worse than the concept of Jinder Mahal vs Roman Reigns may be the actual segments this "rivalry" has given us. Sami Zayn has put everything he has into being a conniving little twit, but that doesn't matter when the writing is so horrendous no one takes it seriously. Lashley is looking to defend his family's name or something, and it's hard to really care. T﻿his match belongs on the kickoff show, not the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match. ﻿

Predictions: Bobby Lashley (Patches, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, Craig, Liam, Toby, Keegan, Binnzy, Braydon, Randy)

Who do you think will leave Money in the Bank victorious? Let us know in the comments below!