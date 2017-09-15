WWE Missing in Action: Week of September 13, 2017

This week, WWE used superstars that haven't been seen a while and also added two of their stars to 205 Live, even though they aren't members of that roster.

Monday Night Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Apollo Crews: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Bayley: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw. She is currently out of action with an elbow injury

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out of action and isn’t due back for up to six-to-nine months

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He has recently returned from injury at a house show but there is no known plan for him to return to television

Dana Brooke: Last seen on the August 7th episode of Raw

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. His tag team partner, Scott Dawson, is currently injured

Mickie James: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw

Paige: Last seen on the June 27th, 2016 episode of Raw. Paige claims to have been cleared to compete but there is no timetable for her return

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury and will be out for up to eight weeks

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the July 24th episode of Raw. He is currently injured.

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 taping of WWE Superstars

Titus O’Neil: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of 205 Live

205 Live

Akira Tozawa: Last seen on the September 5th episode of 205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen on the September 5th episode of 205 Live

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the September 5th episode of 205 Live

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the July 4th episode of 205 Live

Noam Dar: Last seen on the September 4th episode of RAW

Tony Nese: Last seen on the September 5th episode of 205 Live

SmackDown Live

Bobby Roode: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch: Last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live

Charlotte: Last seen on the August 8th episode of SmackDown Live. While not explicitly stated, her absence is generally understood to be due to her father Ric Flair’s poor health

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. He is currently on tour with his band, Fozzy

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. Seeing as his partner, Primo, has recovered from his injury, they are expected to return to television in the next couple of weeks

Erick Rowan: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live. He is not on television because he is currently running to be mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Konnor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Lana: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Luke Harper: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Mike & Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank. He has recently been cleared to compete so he should be returning to television soon

Randy Orton: Last seen on the September 5th episode of SmackDown Live

Shinsuke Nakamura: Last seen on the September 5th episode of SmackDown Live

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live

Tamina: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Viktor: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar

Goldust

Kalisto

205 Live

Mustafa Ali

Jack Gallagher

SmackDown Live

Chad Gable

Fandango (appeared on 205 Live)

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Rusev

Shelton Benjamin

Tyler Breeze (appeared on 205 Live)

Zack Ryder

Absence by streak

63 weeks: Paige

60 weeks: Summer Rae

41 weeks: Kane

34 weeks: Darren Young

23 weeks: Nikki Bella

12 weeks: Primo

10 weeks: Lince Dorado, Epico, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sin Cara

7 weeks: Chris Jericho

5 weeks: Alicia Fox, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Charlotte

4 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson

3 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe, Titus O’Neil

2 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Bobby Roode, Konnor, Viktor, Lana, Tamina, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis

1 week: The Big Show

