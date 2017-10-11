WWE Missing in Action: Week of October 11th, 2017

It’s that time again when we take a look at which members of the WWE roster weren’t featured on TV this week. Several superstars have finally appeared on SmackDown Live after being missing, including the return of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers, but there were still some left out, including one big name on SmackDown Live.

Monday Night Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is currently out due to a knee injury.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Bo Dallas: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw. Missed Raw this week due to illness.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at No Mercy. He is on a part-time contract.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw.

Darren Young: Last seen on the January 16th Main Event taping. He's been cleared to compete but there is no plan for him to return to TV as of yet.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw.

Goldust: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently out due to a shoulder injury.

John Cena: Last seen at No Mercy. He is on a part-time contract.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw. Inactive because she is pregnant.

Nia Jax: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw.

Paige: Last seen on the June 24th, 2016 episode of Raw.

Rhyno: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Samoa Joe: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is out of action with a knee injury.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw.

Summer Rae: Last seen on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars.

205 Live

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the September 18th episode of Raw.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw. Neville reportedly walked out on Raw this week and has requested his release.

SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho: Last seen on the July 25th episode of SmackDown Live. Currently on tour with Fozzy.

Epico: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Jinder Mahal: Last seen at Hell in a Cell.

Kane: Last seen on the November 29th, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live. Inactive because she is pregnant.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the October 3rd episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33.

Primo: Last seen at Money in the Bank.

Shane McMahon: Last seen at Hell in a Cell.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Sunil Singh: Last seen at Hell in a Cell.

Samir Singh: Last seen at Hell in a Cell.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen at Hell in a Cell.

Returning this week

SmackDown Live

Chad GableErick RowanFandangoKonnorLuke HarperMojo RawleyShelton BenjaminTyler BreezeViktorZack Ryder

Absence by streak

67 weeks: Paige64 weeks: Summer Rae45 weeks: Kane38 weeks: Darren Young27 weeks: Primo14 weeks: Epico, Sin Cara11 weeks: Chris Jericho8 weeks: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson7 weeks: Big Cass, Samoa Joe6 weeks: Maria Kanellis5 weeks: The Big Show, Heath Slater, Rhyno4 weeks: Maryse3 weeks: Gran Metalik2 weeks: Brock Lesnar, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Jeff Hardy, John Cena1 week: Lince Dorado, Neville, Nia Jax, Mike Kanellis, Bo Dallas

This week's most notable absence: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell, the WWE Champion wasn't used on SmackDown Live this week. Although the other world champion, Brock Lesnar, is on a part-time contract, not using the company's main champion takes something away from the title.

Mahal could've been used in any way, even in a backstage promo, to gloat about his victory from Hell in a Cell, but there wasn't any backstage segment. During the broadcast, there wasn't even a mention from the commentators of Mahal, which is slightly weird seeing as he is still the current WWE Champion.

