WWE Missing in Action: Week of December 11, 2017

With SmackDown Live's pay-per-view Clash of Champions happening this Sunday, and Raw beginning their hype for the Royal Rumble, these are the superstars the WWE neglected to use in their weekly programming this week.

Most Notable Absence: Rich Swann

This week's most notable absence is Rich Swann. Swann was due to face Drew Gulak in a number one contender's match with the winner challenging Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship. Swann was arrested this past Saturday and charged with battery and false imprisonment. As we reported earlier this week, WWE suspended him indefinitely and a second chance fatal-four-way took place with Cedric Alexander winning, replacing him in the number one contender's match.

﻿Monday Night Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a knee injury.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Survivor Series.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen on the November 14th episode of SmackDown Live.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the October 23rd episode of Raw.

Elias: Last seen on the December 4th episode of Raw.

Heath Slater: Last seen on the October 30th episode of Raw.

Goldust: Last seen on the November 14th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury.

The Miz: Last seen on the November 20th episode of Raw; he is inactive as he is filming a movie.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw; inactive as she is pregnant.

R-Truth: Last seen on the August 28th episode of Raw. He is suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Rhyno: Last seen on the October 30th episode of Raw.

205 Live

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of 205 Live.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw; contract dispute.

Rich Swann: Last seen on the December 5th episode of Raw. He is under an indefinite suspension.

TJP: Last seen on the October 10th episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live; filming a movie.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live.

Fandango: Last seen on the November 28th episode of SmackDown Live.

John Cena: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Konnor: Last seen on the November 28th episode of SmackDown Live.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live; inactive as she is pregnant.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen on the December 5th episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33.

Primo: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen on the November 28th episode of SmackDown Live.

Viktor: Last seen on the November 28th episode of SmackDown Live.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the November 28th episode of SmackDown Live.

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw

Dana BrookeKarl AndersonLuke Gallows

205 Live

Kalisto

SmackDown Live

AJ StylesChad GableJinder MahalNaomiSamir SinghSunil SinghShelton Benjamin

Absence by Streak

18 weeks: Scott Dawson17 weeks: Big Cass16 weeks: Maria Kanellis15 weeks: The Big Show14 weeks: Maryse12 weeks: Jeff Hardy11 weeks: Lince Dorado, Neville10 weeks: TJP8 weeks: Dash Wilder5 weeks: Curt Hawkins, Goldust4 weeks: Epico, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Sin Cara, Tye Dillinger3 weeks: The Miz, Becky Lynch2 weeks: Fandango, Konnor, Tyler Breeze, Viktor1 week: Elias, Rich Swann, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder

Most Notable Return: WWE Champion AJ Styles

This week's most notable return was the WWE Champion AJ Styles. He is the most notable return as he is the WWE World Champion. He should be featured on the television shows every single week and whenever he doesn't, it takes something away from the championship and the show he represents.

