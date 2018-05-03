WWE Missing in Action: Notable absentees from this week's WWE

(Photo credit: RayTerston)

Raw

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22nd episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Chad Gable: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Dash Wilder: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Fandango: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Goldust: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Heath Slater: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

John Cena: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Kane: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

Konnor: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Mike Kanellis: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Mojo Rawley: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Rhyno: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Scott Dawson: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Tyler Breeze: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Viktor: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff.

205 Live

Ariya Daivari: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Mark Andrews: Last seen on the March 20 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live.

TJP: Last seen on the April 24 episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Harper: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Karl Anderson: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jimmy Uso: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Luke Gallows: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Naomi: Last seen on the April 24 episode of SmackDown Live.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Primo: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

R-Truth: Last seen on the April 17 episode of SmackDown Live.

Rowan: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Sin Cara: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Tamina: Last seen at the Royal Rumble.

Tye Dillinger: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Returning this week

Raw

AkamRezar

205 Live

Akira TozawaThe Brian KendrickGentleman Jack GallagherHideo Itami

SmackDown Live

LanaMandy RoseSonya Deville

Absence by Streak

34 weeks: The Big Show23 weeks: Epico21 weeks: Noam Dar19 weeks: Dean Ambrose14 weeks: Alicia Fox, Nikki Bella, Tamina12 weeks: Jason Jordan6 weeks: Mark Andrews4 weeks: Kane, Zack Ryder2 weeks: R-Truth1 week: Ariya Daivari, Brock Lesnar, Chad Gable, Chris Jericho, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder, Fandango, Goldust, Harper, Heath Slater, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, John Cena, Karl Anderson, Konnor, Luke Gallows, Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, Naomi, Primo, Rowan, Rhyno, Scott Dawson, Sin Cara, Tony Nese, Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, Viktor

Most Notable Return: The Authors of Pain

This week's most noticeable return was the team of Akam and Rezar, collectively known as The Authors of Pain. They made their debut back on the Raw after WrestleMania, defeating Heath Slater and Rhyno, after which they ditched Paul Ellering as their manager. They returned this week with a victory over two local competitors. Having the Authors of Pain on Raw weekly will, not only keep them known to the viewers, but will also help build up a stagnant tag team division which needs to be revitalized. Here's hoping WWE will keep the Authors of Pain on television for the foreseeable future.

Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Did you notice a mistake in our list? Let us know in the comments below!