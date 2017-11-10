Rather than separating weekly power rankings by brand, RealSport is bringing Raw, SmackDown Live, and 205 Live together to see which stars are making the biggest impact regardless of whether they're red, blue or yellow. We’ve narrowed it down to the top five, so it’ll take a big impact to break into the list each week. Here are this week’s rankings for the top five male superstars in WWE.
WWE 2K
10 Nov 2017
WWE men’s power rankings: week of November 6, 2017
See which men have made the biggest impact across WWE this week!
Jump To