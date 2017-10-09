WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: 5 best moments

With two Hell in a Cell matches set to steal the show, and with all four titles on the line, Hell in a Cell was a stacked card from start to finish. The hype was based around the main event match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon but still presented some other great moments.

While the matches inside Satan's Structure definitely lived up to the hype and were filled with several powerful and memorable moments, there were some when the cell wasn't involved that also stood out. Throughout the night, these five climbed to the top of the list.