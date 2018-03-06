WWE Fastlane: Top 5 matches in the event's history

(Photo credit: Shared Account)

The PPVs between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania give the superstars one last chance to cash in on the chance to appear on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Over the years there have been various names for the events during this time (including No Way Out), but over the past three years we have seen the Fastlane event.

Last year was memorable as it was the culmination of Goldberg's return to the company when he defeated Kevin Owens and captured the Universal Championship. However, that match only lasted 23 seconds thanks to the assist from Chris Jericho.

Below, we'll look at the top five matches in the event's short history that feature some of the biggest names in the company today.