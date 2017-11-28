WWE: Everything you need to know about Sarah Logan, Ruby Riot, and Liv Morgan

Last week, the SmackDown women's division was shaken up by three new arrivals. In a backstage segment, Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan attacked former Women's Champions Naomi and Becky Lynch, and later in the night attacked Natalya and Charlotte during their championship bout.

Here's what you need to know about the newest members of the SmackDown Live women's division.

The story so far

Liv Morgan is one of the youngest members of the roster at twenty-three years of age. She has been with WWE since 2014 after being discovered at a gym in her native New Jersey. Her first two appearances came at NXT Takeover: Rival and NXT Takeover: Unstoppable respectively, where she worked as a planted fan who jumped on Tyler Breeze during his entrance.

She made her NXT debut as a wrestler under the ring name Marley on the November 4, 2015 episode of NXT, in a loss to Eva Marie. She returned a month later under the moniker of Liv Morgan in a loss to Emma. She continued to compete over the next couple of months, earning a six-woman tag team match victory alongside Carmella and Nikki Glen)cross, defeating Sonya Deville (then known as Daria Berenato), Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss.

Formerly known as Crazy Mary Dobson, Sarah Logan, a twenty-four-year-old from Indiana, signed with WWE in October 2016. She's married to Raymond Rowe, one half of the NJPW and ROH tag team War Machine. She made her NXT debut at the WrestleMania 33 Ticket Party, defeating Lacey Evans (then known as Macey Estrella), and made her first televised appearance on the January 11, 2017 episode of NXT, teaming with Lacey Evans (then known as Macey Evans) in a losing effort to The Iconic Duo, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Her last appearance on NXT TV was during a battle royal to determine the final participant in the fatal-four-way match for the vacated NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

While competing on NXT, Sarah Logan also competed during the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She was eliminated in the first round by Mia Yim. Despite being eliminated, she competed in a six-women tag team match, teaming with Santana Garrett and Marti Belle in a losing effort to Tessa Blanchard, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

Ruby Riot, a twenty-six-year-old from Indiana, signed with WWE early in 2017. She made her NXT debut at a live event on January 13th, 2017, losing to Sonya Deville. She made her NXT TV debut on March 22nd, 2017, aligning with No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger attacking Nikki Cross and the rest of SAnitY, which led to an eight-person tag team match between the two groups at NXT Takeover: Orlando, which SAnitY won.

Her first singles match was a victory over Abbey Laith (then going under her real name, Kimberly Frankele). In a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: Chicago, Ruby Riot, along with Nikki Cross, unsuccessful challenged Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship. Her last match as a part of the NXT roster came against fellow main roster debutante Sonya Deville on the NXT following Takeover WarGames, which saw Ruby win after hitting her finisher, We Riot.

In-Ring breakdown

Sarah Logan has described her wrestling as strong-style and does whatever she can to become a great superstar. She traveled to Japan to learn how to wrestle, so it shows how dedicated she is to hone her craft. She has a physical approach with some instances of her being a high flyer. Logan's finisher (from her time on the indies) was called the Kaiju Killer, her version of a split legged moonsault. She has yet to showcase her finisher but with this new stable, many can assume that she will be given a new one.

Liv Morgan's wrestling style is fast-paced and features a lot of lucha-style moves, including hurricanranas. Morgan can use her speed against her opponents to earn victories. Morgan can make herself into a well-liked superstar, whether she is working as a face or a heel. She has yet to work as a heel so it is unknown if this new stable will work but hopefully, she will become a main roster mainstay while this stable is together.

Ruby Riot's style of wrestling is very similar to Liv's. She is very fast in the ring and uses her speed against her opponent. With her use of the Ruby-Can-Rana (her diving hurricanrana) and multiple variations of the enzuigiri's, she has proven that she is very physical when it comes to her in-ring talent.

Long-term aspirations

Looking at the three women superstars, Ruby Riot has the look of a champion. She is known throughout the national indie scene from when she worked as Heidi Lovelace, and would work wonders if she were to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship. That she was in the title scene at NXT speaks to the confidence the company have in her as a future main eventer and had Asuka already been promoted to the main roster, she may have held the strap herself.

Sarah Logan was known as Crazy Mary Dobson on the indie scene and competed in the Mae Young Classic when she arrived in the WWE. She is a future star and should compete for the Women's Championship as she is very talented. She is popular with fans outside of WWE as she has performed in multiple promotions including ICW, SHIMMER and Ring of Honor, among others.

Liv Morgan has just become one of the youngest members of the SmackDown Live roster. If booked correctly, she could work as a champion while a part of the new stable or on her own. Putting Morgan in a three-woman stable to start off her main roster career is a good choice as it gives not only her, but all three women superstars the chance to shine both together and, down the line, on their own.

Do you think the new stable will be a success on SmackDown Live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!