WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Full preview and predictions

Monday Night Raw heads to Las Vegas this Sunday for their final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Two huge Elimination Chamber matches have major implications for WrestleMania, but momentum is important in every match this time of year. Despite the relatively small card, and lack of build for a few of the matches, the spectacle of Elimination Chamber is still key and will definitely be something fans won’t want to miss. Here’s what you can expect on Sunday, and the competitors that we’ve predicted to win.

Kickoff Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs The Miztourage

This match was just announced today via WWE.com and will pit Finn Balor’s buddies Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, collectively known as The Miztourage. This could signal a rivalry between The Miz and Finn Balor headed into WrestleMania, but either way it should be a fun kickoff match even without high stakes. Predictions are not available because the match was announced after writers made their picks.

Raw Tag Team Cha﻿mpionship Match: The Bar vs Titus Worldwide

After picking up an upset win on Raw, Titus Worldwide made the challenge for the current champions to put their titles on the line at Elimination Chamber. The Bar has officially accepted as of today, and we’re set for an interesting clash. Titus and Apollo have continued to grow as a tag team, but The Bar remains a true measuring stick in Raw’s tag team division. Can Titus Worldwide pull off one more upset, or will Cesaro and Sheamus shut them down and continue their fourth reign as champions?

Predictions: The Bar (Patches, Josh, Kyle, Ben, Binnzy, Keegan, Gur), Titus Worldwide (Jaime, Craig, Jonathan)

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt

After weeks of sneak attacks and dueling promos, the recently “Woken” Matt Hardy is ready to take on “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Consumer of Terrestrial Entities.” While the slow build and bickering have added to things, this may not be the “Great War” many fans are hoping for. While it could be a surprisingly good match, Bray Wyatt’s horrendous booking in recent years makes it very difficult to get invested in his storylines.

Predictions: “Woken” Matt Hardy (Patches, Josh, Craig, Kyle, Ben, Binnzy, Keegan), Bray Wyatt (Jaime, Jonathan, Gur)

Asuka vs Nia Jax (if Nia wins, she is added to the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania)

I’m the one odd man out who predicted Nia Jax to win, but I’ve got very little certainty in that guess. The Empress of Tomorrow already has a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania thanks to her victory in the first women’s Royal Rumble match, but she’s still got plenty to lose here. Asuka remains undefeated, and every opponent is looking to dethrone her.

It’s rare that I’d bet against Asuka, but Nia Jax has proven herself a dominant force in the women’s division. It took several superstars to eliminate her at the Royal Rumble, and she’s got the potential to earn her own spot in a championship match at WrestleMania on top of ending Asuka’s undefeated streak. Either way, there are huge implications for WrestleMania.

Predictions: Asuka (Josh, Jaime, Craig, Jonathan, Kyle, Ben, Binnzy, Keegan, Gur), Nia Jax (Patches)

Raw Women’s Championship ﻿Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Mickie James vs Sasha Banks vs Sonya Deville vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose

WWE’s continuous streak of firsts in the women’s division continues with the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match as Alexa Bliss prepares to defend her championship with WrestleMania on the horizon. Deville and Rose are the clear underdogs due to their inexperience, but their alliance could be crucial in such an unpredictable match.

Meanwhile, Mickie James realigned with Bliss on Raw, another potential alliance for Elimination Chamber. Of course, Sasha and Bayley’s ongoing friendship is no secret, but none of these alliances will last throughout the match. They’re always temporary in a match like this, as it’ll eventually be only one woman standing as the champion. We can expect something special because it’s the first of its kind, but any outcome is possible in such a chaotic match.

Predictions: Alexa Bliss (Josh, Kyle, Gur), Sasha Banks (Patches, Jaime, Craig, Ben, Keegan), Sonya Deville (Jonathan), Bayley (Binnzy)

#1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Finn Balor vs The Miz vs Elias vs Seth Rollins vs John Cena

Speaking of firsts, the men are also breaking new ground with seven competitors in a single Elimination Chamber match. Three men will start, one of which we know is The Miz after he fell to Cena in a match to determine the first entrant. We also know that the last man to enter will be Elias after his stunning triple threat victory over John Cena and Braun Strowman. It gives him a distinct advantage, but far from a guarantee to walk out as the victor.

John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman all definitively earned their spots early and remain the odds on favorites in the match. Strowman’s power could be utterly devastating inside the Elimination Chamber, while Cena’s experience will be crucial for him. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor were the final men to qualify after a last chance Fatal 5-Way ended in controversial fashion, causing both men to be added to the match.

Of course, the primary favorite is Roman Reigns. There has been talk of a Roman vs Lesnar rematch at WrestleMania since before the Royal Rumble, and things still appear to be on that path. Even if the outcome turns out to be predictable, you can expect chaos and carnage from seven top-caliber athletes this Sunday, and that’s not something you want to miss.

Predictions: Roman Reigns (Patches, Josh, Craig, Keegan, Gur), John Cena (Jaime), Elias (Jonathan), Braun Strowman (Kyle), Finn Balor (Binnzy)

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments below!