WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Full match card, where and when to watch

SmackDown Live returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with Clash of Champions where every single championship on the SmackDown brand will be defended. While the championship matches are all intriguing, the dominant story going into the night is the ongoing issues between Shane McMahon and the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. With two referees and two careers on the line, the drama is high heading into the event.

How to watch Clash of Champions

When: The event will take place on Sunday, December 17th. It will start at 8 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM Pacific Time, and 1 AM British Time (technically on Monday, December 18th). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, December 18th. It will start at 6:30 AM India Standard Time and 12 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The Kickoff Show will start one hour prior to the main start time, so 7 PM Eastern Time, etc. The main show is scheduled to last approximately three hours and may be followed by an edition of Talking Smack on the WWE Network.

Where: As always, Clash of Champions is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $10 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial that will allow you to enjoy Clash of Champions. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office for £14.95 (€21.95 in Ireland). It is available in Australia via Main Event for $24.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch Clash of Champions.

Kickoff Show: While Clash of Champions will primarily be available on the WWE Network, the Kickoff will also have a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Championship Matches

United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

While Bobby Roode is looking to capture the US Championship and make it glorious, he's up against two separate opponents since Dolph Ziggler has been added to the mix. It leaves Corbin with a disadvantage because he can lose the title without being involved in the decision, but The Lone Wolf is still maintaining some momentum since defeating The Miz back at Survivor Series.

﻿SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The Usos (c) vs The New Day vs Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs Rusev & Aiden English

Easily the most chaotic match of the night, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship will be defended in a match featuring eight superstars where four will be in the ring at any one time. Rusev & Aiden English have knocked off The New Day and the current champions The Usos in recent weeks, giving them the edge heading into Clash of Champions, but there's no telling what will happen with this many variables.

﻿SmackDown Women's Championship Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Natalya

While it won't be quite as chaotic as the tag team match, the SmackDown Women's Championship will certainly be a close second in sheer mayhem. While only two competitors are involved, the ring will be surrounded by The Riott Squad, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, and Naomi. None of these elements really get along with each other, and will likely play a huge role in how the match plays out. Natalya's last shot was interrupted by the debut of The Riott Squad, but there's no telling how things will go this time. ﻿

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Jinder Mahal

﻿﻿The night's final championship contest features former champion Jinder Mahal facing off with AJ Styles. While the talk going into the contest is that Jinder will be alone and without The Singh Brothers, that doesn't rule out the possibility that they'll still try to get involved or affect the outcome somehow. Victory will not only be crucial in simply being the champion, but the winner will head into the build to WrestleMania 34 with a higher likelihood of walking into that event with the WWE Championship.

Grudge Matches

Kickoff Match: Zack Ryder vs Mojo Rawley

The Hype Bros have struggled as a team since Zack Ryder's return from injury, and those struggles finally pushed Mojo Rawley to his breaking point a few weeks ago. Mojo viciously attacked his now former partner, and Zack will be looking for revenge in this clash during the kickoff show.

Breezango vs The Bludgeon Brothers

After months of investigation, Breezango have finally arrived at the conclusion that their attackers were none other than The Bludgeon Brothers. Seeking revenge, they are facing their destiny and going up against the devastating duo at Clash of Champions. The Bludgeon Brothers have made short work of all their opponents so far, but Breezango will be their biggest challenge to date.

Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn(with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as special guest referees, and Zayn & Owens will be fired if they lose)

While the theme of the night is the defense of every championship on SmackDown Live, the past few weeks have focused largely on a much different story. Shane McMahon's issues with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have only worsened as he's continued to look for revenge. Now, Shane has stacked the odds by forcing Owens and Zayn to risk their careers should they lose. Shane also appointed himself the special guest referee, but this week Daniel Bryan added himself as a second referee. It's not clear just how this will work, but we can expect high drama in the next chapter of SmackDown Live's core story in recent weeks. ﻿