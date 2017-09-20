WWE: 5 production changes that could enhance the WWE product

One of the major gripes that people have about the modern WWE product is its presentation. Whether the argument is made about their PG rating or its overall visual presentation, some fans feel that WWE’s presentation has changed for the worse. Whilst I don’t think that’s necessarily true, I do feel that there are several things that WWE can do to improve the presentation of their product. So, with this in mind, here are five things that the WWE can do improve the overall presentation of their product. Whether it’s with its commentary or how they shoot the show, these changes could help make the WWE product better.