The WWE 2K24 Post Malone & Friends Pack is Finally Here!

The WWE 2K24 Post Malone & Friends Pack has arrived at the game, and it introduced some legendary wrestlers, all with music connections, with the music superstar headlining this DLC.

Post Malone curated the WWE 2K24 soundtrack and is also a huge wrestling fan, so it's great to see him added to the game.

WWE 2K24 Post Malone & Friends Pack

As mentioned above, the WWE 2K24 Post Malone & Friends Pack has arrived at the game, and it introduced six superstars, most of which are wrestling legends.

The wrestlers this DLC pack added to the game are:

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

All the characters listed above have musical connections in various ways. Sensational Sherri vocals are in the iconic Shawn Michaels theme "Sexy Boy", while Honky Tonk Man made use of his guitar to punish opponents. Jimmy Hart used his megaphone to distract opponents, and referees, and encourage the Honky Tonk Man.

Combined, these six wrestlers bring 45 new animations and taunts to WWE 2K24, making the game even more impressive. These animations and taunts can be used in custom superstars.

It's also worth noting that, all of the wrestlers in this pack come with their own MyFACTION card.

The WWE 2K24 Post Malone & Friends DLC pack is part of the Season Pass, but users can also acquire the DLC pack by individual purchase.

